Optional in-person arguments start next month

The Supreme Court today issued an order announcing the return of in-person oral arguments next month, but counsel will have the option — and, under some circumstances, the duty — to appear remotely. Counsel have not been physically present in the court since April 2020, when the court began requiring appearances by video or telephone conference.

