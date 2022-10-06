Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 263,025 in the last 365 days.

AI Can Help With Jury Selection—But Should It?

As lawyers now face an overwhelming, if not impossible, amount of information to sift through during jury selection, artificial intelligence tools are hoping to streamline that process. While some could welcome the time-saving capabilities of these tools, others question their accuracy and point to bias concerns.

You just read:

AI Can Help With Jury Selection—But Should It?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.