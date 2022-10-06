Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 263,010 in the last 365 days.

HCM City to host international industrial machinery expo

VIETNAM, October 6 - HCM CITY — The Việt Nam International Exhibition on Industrial Machinery Equipment, Technology and Products, or VINAMAC Expo 2022, will be held in HCM City from November 2-5, the event's organisers announced on Wednesday.

The upcoming event will comprise 500 booths set up by 300 Vietnamese firms and foreign-invested companies in Việt Nam and others from ASEAN member countries. On display will be industrial machinery, materials and products, and automation, metallurgy and metalworking technologies.

One of the highlights of the expo is the ‘Common house’ where businesses involved in the HCM City’s key industrial sectors, mechanical engineering and automation, rubber and plastics, and food and foodstuff processing, are showcasing the city’s typical industrial products.

The expo will also include a seminar on introducing HCM City's typical equipment and industrial products and discussing solutions that will help local enterprises overcome difficulties in the "new normal"; a business forum on control and automation; a welding competition; business matching; technology and product introduction.

The expo is expected to contribute to stimulate consumption in the country and help manufacturing and trading enterprises overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said.

They also described the event as a good opportunity for local and foreign businesses in these areas to enhance trade promotion and co-operation.

To be organised by the Việt Nam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC (Vietfair) in collaboration with the HCM City Association of Mechanical-Electrical Enterprises, HCM City Automation Association and other organisations, VINAMAC Expo 2022 will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre. — VNS

You just read:

HCM City to host international industrial machinery expo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.