HCM City to host international industrial machinery expo

VIETNAM, October 6 - HCM CITY — The Việt Nam International Exhibition on Industrial Machinery Equipment, Technology and Products, or VINAMAC Expo 2022, will be held in HCM City from November 2-5, the event's organisers announced on Wednesday.

The upcoming event will comprise 500 booths set up by 300 Vietnamese firms and foreign-invested companies in Việt Nam and others from ASEAN member countries. On display will be industrial machinery, materials and products, and automation, metallurgy and metalworking technologies.

One of the highlights of the expo is the ‘Common house’ where businesses involved in the HCM City’s key industrial sectors, mechanical engineering and automation, rubber and plastics, and food and foodstuff processing, are showcasing the city’s typical industrial products.

The expo will also include a seminar on introducing HCM City's typical equipment and industrial products and discussing solutions that will help local enterprises overcome difficulties in the "new normal"; a business forum on control and automation; a welding competition; business matching; technology and product introduction.

The expo is expected to contribute to stimulate consumption in the country and help manufacturing and trading enterprises overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said.

They also described the event as a good opportunity for local and foreign businesses in these areas to enhance trade promotion and co-operation.

To be organised by the Việt Nam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC (Vietfair) in collaboration with the HCM City Association of Mechanical-Electrical Enterprises, HCM City Automation Association and other organisations, VINAMAC Expo 2022 will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre. — VNS