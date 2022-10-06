ITS Repair Planned Tuesday Night on I-76 West (Schuylkill Expressway) in Lower Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) repair is scheduled next week on westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route or allow more time for travel in the work area because significant backups and slowdowns may occur. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

The ITS repair is part of the completed project that installed Variable Speed Limit (VSL) and Queue Detection and Warning (QDW) systems along 14 miles of I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) between King of Prussia and Philadelphia. For additional details, visit www.transform76.com.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.



Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800



# # #

