Bridge Construction Planned on Girard Avenue (U.S. 30) Near Philadelphia Zoo

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge construction will continue next week on Girard Avenue (U.S. 30) under a project to replace the structure that carries four lanes of traffic and the SEPTA Route 15 trolley over CSX railroad tracks in the Parkside neighborhood of Philadelphia.



Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:



Monday, October 10, through Friday, October 14, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a single lane closure is planned on eastbound Girard Avenue (U.S. 30) between 38 th Street and 34 th ; and



Street and 34 ; and Monday October 17, through Friday, October 21, from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, a single lane closure is planned on eastbound Girard Avenue (U.S. 30) between 38th Street and 34th Street.



During the week of October 17, the contractor will also implement a daytime double lane closure as needed on Girard Avenue (U.S. 30) to install the precast abutment and erect the bridge beam. During these operations, traffic will be controlled by flagging through the work zone.



Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays are expected due to the extended daytime work hours. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.



The scope of work on this project includes replacement of the bridge superstructure, rehabilitation of the stone support abutments and construction of a dedicated right turn lane on the eastbound Interstate 76 ramp to Girard Avenue (U.S. 30). The SEPTA trolley tracks will also be replaced across the bridge.



Neshaminy Constructors Inc. is the general contractor on the $4.29 million project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds. The entire project is expected to finish late this year.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

