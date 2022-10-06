Lawyer Scott Bain Honored by Martindale-Hubbell for 25 Years of Service to the Legal Bar

Scott Bain Judge Announced Plans To Set Up A Dedicated Team For eCommerce SEO Services.

ARLINGTON , VIRGINIA, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney and Judge Scott Bain has been honored by Martindale-Hubbell for reaching his 25th anniversary as a member of the legal bar. Attorney Bain has had a range of experience in intellectual property, publishing, and entertainment law. Bain has served on the Boards of the American Bar Association and the Minnesota State Society, providing valuable insight and direction to his peers. As an Administrative Patent Judge (APJ) at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Judge Bain presides over patent cases and decisions on intellectual property issues. In addition to this, Judge Bain has served as a Principal at Bain Law Offices in Washington, D.C., a Partner at Wiley Rein in Washington, D.C., and in various other executive positions. Given his wealth of experience, Scott Bain is uniquely qualified to offer insights into the field of intellectual property law.

Judge Scott Bain has spent the past 25 years becoming a renowned lawyer in the field of intellectual property law. As a patent judge, Scott Bain has been a steady and fair arbiter in patent cases. As a leading intellectual property lawyer, Bain has litigated many complex cases involving copyrights, patents, and trademarks. He has represented clients in a wide range of industries, including the music, software, and telecommunications sectors. In each case, Attorney Bain has applied his vast knowledge of IP law to achieve excellent results for his clients.

Some of Attorney Bain's most notable accomplishments include securing a large verdict for the plaintiff in Lowry's Reports, Inc. v. Legg Mason, Inc. and leading the Recording Industry Association of America's litigation against unauthorized file sharing. In the NTP, Inc. v. Research in Motion Ltd. case, Attorney Bain was part of the team that successfully argued that the defendant had infringed the plaintiff's patents, resulting in a $612 million verdict against the defendant. Attorney Bain provides high-quality counsel on a variety of intellectual property matters, including copyright and patent law. To date, he has achieved remarkable successes in many of these cases, three of which were named "NLJ 100" victories.

When asked about reaching this milestone, Bain stated “The most rewarding part of my career has been helping my clients build something meaningful. I have been fortunate to work on many fascinating issues throughout my career, but the bottom line is that it has always been about helping people.”

Judge Bain's extensive experience and proven track record make him a highly sought-after legal advisor and authority on intellectual property law. His deep understanding of this complex area of law allows him to provide clients with comprehensive representation and achieve favorable outcomes in even the most challenging cases. He has held various influential positions throughout his career, such as Vice President at the Recording Industry Association of America and Chief Litigation Counsel at the Software & Information Industry Association. In addition, Judge Bain has been a Governing Committee Member of the American Bar Association Forum on Entertainment.

Over the course of his long career in law, Judge Bain has always made it a priority to give back to his community. He has volunteered his time at several Washington, DC and Arlington, VA charitable organizations, and he has also taken on many pro bono cases, representing clients who otherwise would not have access to justice.

Throughout his many years in the legal field, Scott Bain has been an influential voice in private practice and in public service.

