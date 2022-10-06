Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY - Canfor Corporation and Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Announce Third Quarter Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Canfor Corporation CFP will hold a joint conference call with Canfor Pulp Products Inc. CFX on Friday, October 28, 2022 to discuss their respective Q3 2022 financial and operating results.

WHEN:

Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM PT


CALL DETAILS:

1-888-390-0546 (Toll-free North America)

Please ask to participate in Canfor's third quarter call.


Listen live at canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts, select Online Log In.


Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available the morning of the call at canfor.com/investor-relations/presentations.


Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment community will be invited to ask questions.
Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.






RECORDING
PLAYBACK:

The replay of the conference call will be available until November 11, 2022.

canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts

1-888-390-0541 Passcode 601480#


About Canfor Corporation

Canfor is a leading integrated forest products company based in Vancouver, British Columbia ("BC") with interests in BC, Alberta, North and South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana, as well as in Sweden with 70% interest in Vida Group. Canfor produces primarily softwood lumber and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc., which is one of the largest global producers of market Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp and a leading producer of high performance kraft paper. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

