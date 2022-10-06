MEDIA ADVISORY - Canfor Pulp Products Inc. and Canfor Corporation Announce Third Quarter Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Canfor Pulp Products Inc. CFX will hold a joint conference call with Canfor Corporation CFP on Friday, October 28, 2022 to discuss their respective Q3 2022 financial and operating results.

WHEN: Friday, October 28 at 8:00 AM PT



CALL DETAILS: 1-888-390-0546 (Toll-free North America) Please ask to participate in Canfor's third quarter call.





Listen live at canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts, select Online Log In.





Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available the morning of the call at canfor.com/investor-relations/presentations.





Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment community will be invited to ask questions. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.



RECORDING PLAYBACK: The replay of the conference call will be available until November 11, 2022. canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts 1-888-390-0541 Passcode 601480#

About Canfor Pulp Products Inc.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ("Canfor Pulp" or "CPPI") is a leading global supplier of pulp and paper products with operations in the central interior of British Columbia ("BC") employing approximately 1,300 people throughout the organization. Canfor Pulp owns and operates three mills in Prince George, BC with a total capacity of 1.1 million tonnes of Premium Reinforcing Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ("NBSK") Pulp and 140,000 tonnes of kraft paper, as well as one mill in Taylor, BC with an annual production capacity of 230,000 tonnes of Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp ("BCTMP"). Canfor Pulp is one of the largest North American and global producers of market northern softwood kraft pulp. CPPI shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFX. For more information visit canfor.com.

SOURCE Canfor Pulp Products Inc.