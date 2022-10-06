Lingo Media Shareholders Approve All Matters At Its Annual & Special Meeting

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation LM LMDCF LIMA ("Lingo Media"), www.lingomedia.com, an EdTech language-learning edutainment and content development company, is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") held in Toronto earlier today.

At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders have re-elected Messrs. Gali Bar-Ziv, Khurram Qureshi, Robert Martellacci, Laurent Mareschal and Tommy Weibing Gong as directors of the Company.

In addition, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of RSM Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors.

The directors held a board meeting subsequent to the Annual Meeting and re-appointed Gali Bar-Ziv as President & CEO and Khurram Qureshi as Chief Financial Officer.

More specific details of the matters approved at the Annual Meeting are set forth in Lingo Media's Information Circular dated September 1, 2022 and posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Lingo Media

Lingo Media is an EdTech language-learning and content development company empowering language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning by integrating education, edutainment, and technology.

The company provides online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: Everybody Loves Languages Inc. ("ELL") and Lingo Learning Inc. ELL is a state-of-the-art technology platform that delivers personalized learning experiences in classrooms and online. Its programs provide innovative SaaS-based eLearning solutions, including online and offline content, a learning management system, assessments, real-time reports, speech recognition technology, and white-label tools. At the same time, Lingo Learning is the content development arm publishing print-based English language learning materials in China.

Lingo Media has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in LATAM and China, and continues to extend its market reach and expand its product offerings.

