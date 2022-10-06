McKee Homes' HighRidge Model Home Featured in the 2022 Triangle Parade of Homes

Explore the McKee Homes model in HighRidge — a new community in Fuquay-Varina

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North Carolina-based home builder McKee Homes is excited to announce that its model home in Fuquay-Varina's HighRidge community is part of this year's Triangle Parade of Homes during October. The Parade of Homes is a showcase of new homes for sale, emerging trends in floor plans and home design, as well as home décor and technology.

"We are so proud to be part of the Parade of Homes," says Trish Hanchette, McKee Homes President. "Our model home in HighRidge is a perfect fit for this inspiring event because it features a floor plan design with plenty of natural lighting. It's perfect for an active adult lifestyle. Buyers get to enjoy the ease of low-maintenance living and amazing outdoor courtyards."

Realtors, potential home buyers and those simply looking for inspiration are invited to tour the McKee Homes model at HighRidge between 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. during the following Parade of Homes dates: October 7-9 and October 14-16. Learn more and get directions for the McKee Homes HighRidge model at 1319 Richfield Oaks Drive in Fuquay-Varina here.

A Dynamic Floor Plan at HighRidge

The McKee Homes model at HighRidge showcases the company's Promenade 2020 floor plan with a cottage-style design, part of its Epcon collection. The collection includes 2- and 3-bedroom homes ranging from 1,681 to 2,115 square feet. Buyers can choose from the single-story, two-bedroom Craftsman or Classic options or a three-bedroom Bungalow style that features a second-floor guest suite with a living area, separate bedroom, full bath, walk-in closet and optional wet bar. All models have a private owner's suite and bath with a beautifully-tiled shower and double sink vanity, creating a spa-like oasis.

The floor plans offer the easy and maintenance-free active adult lifestyle today's home buyers look for. Buyers have the opportunity to visit the Raleigh-Durham McKee Homes Design Studio to personalize their dream home.

Easy, From Buy to Build

McKee Homes delivers an easy and seamless experience for buyers of presale homes from start to finish. The company assigns New Home Sales Consultants (NHSC) to work hands-on with buyers from day one. Starting with the exterior of the home, the McKee NHSC team will assist buyers in choosing the right structural options and color schemes prior to breaking ground. For select homes, buyers have the opportunity to meet with a McKee Homes Design Studio Consultant at one of the company's three Design Studios to make customized interior selections. "With McKee Homes, most new construction buyers have the freedom to select the exact kitchen cabinets, countertops, flooring and lighting that reflect their personal style and taste," Hanchette said.

To contact the McKee Homes sales office directly, call 910-672-7491 or go to McKeeHomesNC.com to learn more.

About McKee Homes

McKee Homes is an exclusive North Carolina home builder that offers an unwavering commitment to a unique and incredible experience known as the Team McKee Customer Experience. McKee Homes believes in embracing the local communities and providing excellent customer service from the beginning of the homebuying process to move-in and beyond. McKee Homes stands behind its core values: McKee Focus, Continuous Improvement, Good People and Work Smart, Play Hard.

McKee Homes was founded in 2010 by brothers Pat and Mike McKee in honor of their late father, Joe McKee, who passed away from Alzheimer's disease. The Joe McKee Memorial Alzheimer's Fund was created in his honor, and a portion of every home sold is donated to research and support families living with Alzheimer's. Our vision and mission are to help create A World Without Alzheimer's.

Media Contact

Patty Sloan, McKee Homes, 910-475-7100, psloan@mckeehomesnc.com

SOURCE McKee Homes