Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) October 2022 Meeting Insights with Senior HUD Officials

Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) provides October 3, 2022 Meeting Insights with Senior HUD officials.

Brent Cappaert Chairman of the Board, Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR). Photo-credit-The-Vicksburg-Post.

John Bostick Prior Chairman, Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR).

Mark Weiss, JD, President and CEO of the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR).

Danny Ghorbani, Senior Advisor, founding President and CEO of the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR).

Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) media release dated 10.6.2022 insights into 6 significant issues for consumers, pros & others.

MHARR urged Ast Secretary/HUD to aggressively oppose state/local zoning barriers to manufactured homes via enhanced preemption likening exclusion to Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) effort”
— Paraphrase of Mark Weiss, MHARR press release 10.6.2022.
WASHINGTON, D.C. , UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MHARR's Washington officials met with senior HUD executives regarding manufactured housing program issues on October 3, 2022. The meeting included, among others, HUD Assistant Secretary for Housing/Federal Housing Commissioner, Julia Gordon, HUD Office of Manufactured Housing Programs (OMHP) Administrator, Teresa Payne, and representatives from HUD’s Office of General Counsel (OGC). Addressed during the meeting were multiple pending high-priority issues affecting the manufactured housing industry and American consumers of affordable housing. The matters highlighted by MHARR and addressed during the meeting, are summarized below and will be the subject of ongoing follow-up by MHARR. Further details regarding this interaction with HUD officials will be provided at MHARR’s upcoming Board of Directors meeting.

The MHARR meeting with HUD Officials addressed the following topics, per their release.

> Manufactured Housing Consensus Committee (MHCC) Representation and Meeting Procedures

> Pending Department of Energy (DOE) Manufactured Housing Energy Standards and Enforcement

> Pending Conditional Sprinkler Standard

> Combating Exclusionary Zoning and Applying HUD's Federal “Enhanced Preemption” Under the Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000, Likening
federal preemption to HUD’s Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) initiative

> Manufactured Housing Consumer Financing Improvement via FHA Title I Program Reforms

> HUD “Monitoring” Contract

On the federal preemption issue involving the implementation of the Manufactured Housing Improvement Act (MHIA) of 2000, MHARR's release stated the following.

"In addition to the foregoing regulatory issues, MHARR also urged the Assistant Secretary and HUD to take an aggressive position against state and local zoning mandates which exclude or otherwise discriminate against affordable manufactured housing and the lower and moderate-income Americans who rely the most on inherently affordable HUD Code homes. Likening such exclusion to the practices targeted by HUD’s Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) initiative (which specifically empowers HUD to target zoning restrictions which contribute to patterns of housing discrimination), MHARR called on HUD to use the express (and broad) enhanced federal preemption of the 2000 Reform Law to target the repeal and/or invalidation of such exclusionary zoning mandates which, as documented by multiple housing researchers, needlessly increase the cost of housing and homeownership in communities and either promote or reinforce patterns of racial and economic discrimination."

The full MHARR release is linked below.

https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/manufactured-housing-association-for-regulatory-reform-mharr-provides-october-2022-meeting-insights-with-senior-hud-officials/

About MHARR | Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform

The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform – MHARR – is a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing.

MHARR states that they are "...Protecting the American Dream of Home Ownership. We Bring Consumers, Industry Professionals, Public Officials
and Media Common-Sense Solutions Others May Miss."

MHARR's leadership includes the following team.

Brent Cappaert, Chairman Chairman of the Board
Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR). Photo credit The Vicksburg Post.

John Bostick - Prior Chairman

Mark Weiss, JD-President CEO

Danny Ghorbani, Senior Advisor

Mark Weiss, J.D.
Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform
+1 202-783-4087
