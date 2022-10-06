Gov. Lujan Grisham breaks ground on new senior affordable housing project in Hobbs

HOBBS – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday broke ground on the West Berry Senior Housing project, a new housing project in Hobbs specifically for low-income seniors.

Funded in part by a $2 million state investment, the housing project will consist of 56 units specifically designated for those at or below 60% of the median income and is being constructed in close proximity to main transportation corridors in Hobbs, as well as commercial services, medical providers, and outdoor spaces. Led by the nonprofit Yes Housing, Inc., the apartment-style housing project will provide on-site wraparound services for residents, including health and nutrition education, social events, technology training, application assistance for Medicaid and Medicare, and assistance with estate and end-of-life planning.

“New Mexico seniors are the anchors of our communities,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This project will provide affordable housing for Hobbs seniors with built-in wraparound services, providing easy access to community support and social interactions. And this is not a one-and-done – more is coming, with tens of millions of dollars now coming into the Housing Trust Fund every year for thousands more affordable homes across the state.”

“On behalf of the Hobbs residents, City Commission and City Staff, we are very appreciative that the governor took the time out of her busy schedule to come to Hobbs and take part in this groundbreaking,” said Hobbs Mayor Sam D. Cobb. “Governor Lujan Grisham throughout her public service career has been a devoted advocate for our seniors. We are proud to be a partner with the Governor’s office, State Legislature, MFA, YES Housing, Dekker Perich Sabatini Architects and Pavilion Construction Company in bringing this much needed project for our seniors to Hobbs and Lea County.”

“One of our top priorities is being able to provide senior supportive housing, as well as bolstering services in the more rural areas of our state,” said Aging and Long-Term Services Department Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez. “The West Berry Senior housing project will enable more New Mexico seniors to be able to age in place in the communities of their choice and stay connected to resources.”

“We are so excited for this development and honored to be part of this project,” said Yes Housing Senior Vice President/Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer Holly Barela. “Seniors are near and dear to our hearts, and we are thrilled to be able to provide a safe and affordable place to live for older adults in Hobbs.”

The project is estimated to have a total cost of $17.2 million and is anticipated to be completed in 2024.