The TAG Experience Teams Up With Coffee Cognac Grand Brulot

The Premium Brand and the ‘Miami-Based, Globally Connected’ PR Team Join ForcesMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s a match made in… Cognac.
Miami-based, globally connected The Tag Experience is proud to announce the representation of Grand Brulot VSOP Cognac Cafe. Grand Brulot offers a new take on the 18th century French tradition where rich coffee was blended with cognac to create a delectable digestif. In 2018, Grand Brulot revived the 200 plus year old French custom of uniting these two beloved ingredients, merging premium VSOP Cognac with Ecuadorian Robusta coffee to create one sophisticated and complex 80 proof liquor. The result is a full-bodied sip that perfectly pairs well in a variety of delicious cocktails like the Espresso Martini or simply served neat.
Handcrafted by the Tardy family (since 1880) on their estate in the Cognac region of France, the fifth generation of Cognac producers meticulously select the finest ‘eaux de vie’ to craft a unique VSOP Cognac aged in French oak barrels for 4-5 years, which is then blended and aged with French Brandy and premium Ecuadorian 100% Robusta coffee beans for another 2-3 months. The blend is then to allow the melding of flavor notes like nutmeg and vanilla with subtle honey aroma, combined with a rich, roasted, dark and dense nose flavor from 100% Robusta bean. Each serving of Grand Brulot contains the caffeine equivalent of a shot of espresso, giving it a decadent rich coffee flavor. This uniquely dry and smooth blend is unlike any other, highlighting the brand’s authentic ingredients and masterful infusion.
Since its conception, Grand Brulot has earned several, high-profile awards and distinctions achieving worldwide acclaim. Awards and recognitions include winning the Gold Medal for Best Flavored Cognac of 2020 by the New York International Spirits Competition, Gold Medal 2020 Blue Lifestyle Seal of Approval, Gold Medal Flavored Cognac of the Year and the Double Gold at the prestigious Proof Awards, along with a 97 rating.
“Since we started, we wanted to make sure we had a truly authentic product that had the story and quality to capitalize on the projected growth of cognac, the ubiquity of coffee and curiosity of the consumer, the TAG Experience has the experience and the pulse of the market to tell our story” says Francisco Tonarely, CEO & Co-Founder.
“I’m excited to add Grand Brulot to our new spirits & beverage division. What Francisco and the Grand Brulot team have done in such a short time with a legendary brand has been very impressive to watch. We know that this is a match made in heaven, with the Tag Experience’s connections and creativity adding to the vision of Grand Brulot,” says Jared Shapiro, the Managing Director & Founder of The Tag Experience.
Available in the U.S., U.K. and France, the brand can now be found in stores within the U.S. like Total Wine & More, ABC Fine Liquors & Spirits, Sherry Lehmann, Specs, Tower, etc and at international hotspots like Dirty French, Peter Luger's, Smith and Wollensky, Bobby Vans, The Baccarat Hotel, The Barclay, Ritz Carlton, JW Marriott, the Four Seasons, Mr. Foggs and beyond. For additional information please visit: GrandBrulot.com
The Tag Experience was founded in 2017 by former magazine editor and New York Times Best-Selling author Jared Shapiro. It counts Fuel Venture Capital, Liquidity, 54D, Scott Harris Hospitality, Candela Mamajuana, Taxfyle, Mumi Design, Caroline Wozniacki, State of Kid, Vitruvia and others as part of its evolving list of clients across multiple industries.
