Old Europe Cheese, Inc., Expands Recall to Include Baked Brie Products

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Old Europe Cheese, Inc., is expanding its voluntarily recall of Brie cheeses to include additional products, specifically baked Brie cheeses, because of a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Old Europe baked brie products with best-by dates through 12/14/2022 are being added to the recalled product list. All recalled products were distributed from August 1, 2022, through September 28, 2022, and were sold at supermarkets, wholesale, and retail stores nationwide and in Mexico. For a list of recalled baked brie products and pictures of product labels, visit FDA's website. Also on the FDA website is a list of products included in the original recall of Brie and Camembert cheeses.

If you have any of the recalled products, do not eat them. Throw them away or return them to the store where you purchased them. This recall has been linked to multiple illnesses nationwide.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.