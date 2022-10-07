C6-ZERO LAUNCHES PILOT PROGRAM

Innovative process transforms used shingles to carbon-negative products

C6-Zero’s process is unique, not only in what it produces, but how it produces it.” — Todd Struttman, Los Alamos Technical Associates

SANDPOINT, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C6-Zero, an advanced remanufacturing startup, announced it has entered a pilot production phase at its Iowa facility.

C6-Zero’s proprietary process remanufactures asphalt shingles to their original components: aggregate (sand), calcium carbonate, fiberglass sheets, and petroleum. The sand, calcium carbonate and fiberglass are cleaned and sold for other uses.

• The aggregate is used on new asphalt shingles or the manufacture of other products.

• The calcium carbonate is used in many products, such as cement.

• The fiberglass can be used in the construction industry.

• The petroleum is used as diesel / bunker fuel blending stock.

Because all C6-Zero end products result from remanufactured asphalt shingles that otherwise end up in landfills, the company is reducing thousands of tons of waste per month, and each of its carbon-reduced finished products in turn helps other industries reduce their carbon footprint. The petroleum product alone reduces carbon output by 24%.

“C6-Zero’s process is unique, not only in what it produces, but how it produces it,” says Todd Struttman, Executive Vice President for Engineering and Environmental Services at Los Alamos Technical Associates, which monitors C6-Zero’s air quality and other outputs. “The process leaves almost no waste and due to its operations at ambient conditions is wholly unique, with exceedingly low emissions.”

C6-Zero’s pilot phase will continue as it concludes working with regulators, before launching full production before the end of the year.

###

C6-Zero (https://c6-zero.com) is an advanced remanufacturing company that produces carbon-negative, transformational materials that are sustainable, reduce waste, and enable other industries to fully participate in the circular economy. Statements made that may constitute “forward-looking statements” may include information concerning future strategic objectives and business prospects, as well as other statements that necessarily depend on future events. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions believed to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.