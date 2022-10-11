Vantera Coffee Bean Company Vows to Bring Substantially More of its Coffees to America and Around the Globe
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantera Coffee Bean Company, Black American and African producers and distributors of the world’s original and best coffees, Ethiopian coffees, vows to bring substantially more of its coffees to America and around the globe.
Understanding the coffee industry is of emerging interest to the general public. As the trade routes and the journey of the coffee bean to the cup of coffee diversifies, as well as changes in ever-evolving world markets and the intricate and sometimes risky paths of coffee – there’s growing intrigue amongst more and more coffee drinkers. The first step of learning the coffee industry is to know the “origin of coffee”.
The earliest references to both coffee drinking and wild coffee plants, in all probability, data shows that coffee originated from Kefa (Kaffa), Ethiopia, and later conveyed to southern Arabia -- established in the fifteenth century. With the unfortunate and usual exploitation and unfair treatment of Africans - the fame of coffee in the Arab world prompted the foundation of cafés in the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries, separately, in Mecca and Constantinople. All through the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries, coffees were brought into an endless flow of European nations. In contrast with the time vital for movement in the fifteenth century, the spread of coffees all over the planet in a solitary age must be described as brilliant, although generally off the backs of Africans. The historical backdrop of coffee's revelation is saturated with fantasy and legend, and exuberant conversations over how it came about, proceed right up to present day.
Vantera Coffee Bean Company, (VCBC or Vantera), was started in early 2020 by some of the Vantera Holding Corp and Haileslassie Ambaye Industries executives, who are a group of highly skilled and experienced men and women. VCBC, (a member of Vantera Commodities Group, LLC family of companies), was established for the purpose of the development, production, sales and distribution of high-quality coffee beans, which are sold under the Vantera Coffee Bean Company label or other trade styles. Haileslassie Ambaye, who was the founding chairman of Vantera, brought over 25 years of invaluable coffee business experience and expertise to the Vantera startup. After the majority of VCBC was recently acquired by Vantera Holding Corp, Don Polk, who was vice chairman of VCBC, became the executive chairman of Vantera. The company is also owned by a leading Ethiopian coffee producer/Wonberta General Import and Export PLC and a leading Ethiopian logistics company/Amelework Tesfay Import/Export, giving VCBC over 50 years of combined coffee industry experience.
The original coffee company was founded in 2019 by Ethiopian American family members, to include Gaim Hagos who is VCBC’s COO, selling Ethiopian specialty coffee primarily to distributors under the Hydasey Coffee label. Vantera’s aim is to be a primary “go-to” company for the best coffee Ethiopia has to offer, as well as other high-quality coffees grown in Africa or other regions around the world. Vantera sources its green coffee beans directly from thousands of farmers through its stakeholders in Ethiopia. The Company is directly involved in every step of the way until the final green or roasted beans are delivered to its customers. Vantera ensures consistent high quality coffee beans by maintaining strict quality control on the ground via vertical integration. In addition to high quality Ethiopian coffees, which is their primary focus, VCBC has, or is developing, qualified sources of other high-quality coffees, through strong “established relationships”, in Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Costa Rica and Indonesia. VCBC is also a coffee Supplier or Supply Partner for or to high profile celebrities in the United States, and soon abroad.
Vantera exclaims a solid commitment to solely deal with high quality arabica green coffee beans, and as such, the company has a vested interest in the wellbeing of the farmers. VCBC also has a social, ethical, moral, paternal, maternal, and ancestral obligation to support its farms and workers. “We have a special affinity to the women who work for and with us and intend to develop a program that will enrich, grow and protect the life, future, education, health and net worth for women and their children” stated Gaim Hagos. This initiative launched in Ethiopia early February 2022.
“Vantera Coffee Bean Company is also committed to giving back in substantive ways, in the United States, various African countries and other communities around the world”, says Executive Chairman Don Polk. He also stated that Vantera will also support and help build minority owned companies – living up to their mantra – “Build the Business, that Builds the People, Who Tell the Stories, the Builds Hope”. “We implore Corporate America and millions of consumers to support VCBC and to watch us live up to our solum promise to help build communities and to make things right”, says Polk
