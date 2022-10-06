Lee-Rokala, Moore, Rangel and Rutland Elected to National CACFP Sponsors Association Board of Directors
National CACFP Sponsors Association Holds Board of Directors ElectionROUND ROCK, TX, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jami Lee-Rokala of Crookston, Minnesota; Melissa Moore of Baltimore, Maryland; Gabriela Rangel of Tuscon, Arizona and Annetta Rutland of Cincinnati, Ohio have been elected to serve a three-year term on the National CACFP Sponsors Association Board of Directors.
All bring a great depth of experience in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) and are involved in the management of a sponsoring organization for family child care homes and/or child care centers that participate in the USDA child nutrition program.
Lee-Rokala is the Child Nutrition Manager at Tri-Valley Opportunity Council in Minnesota. In her current role, Farm to Early Care has been Jami's passion. She has presented at national conferences on nutrition-related topics since 2019 and is a leading Farm to Early Care advocate in the state of Minnesota.
Melissa Moore is the Director of Programs at Family League of Baltimore in Maryland and was first elected to the NCA Board in 2016. In her role, she oversees afterschool, summer and family child care home programs.
Gabriela Rangel is the CACFP Director at Child and Family Resources in Arizona, and was first elected to the NCA Board in 2019. She serves as an educator and staff mentor at her organization, while also collaborating with local programs to support healthy nutrition and educate child care homes in her area.
Annetta Rutland is the Strategic Director of Quality Programs at 4C for Children in Ohio, and previously served on the NCA Board from 1999-2000 before being elected again in 2016. Annetta has over 40 years of experience in the CACFP and works to develop, implement and maintain professional development programs.
The experience, talent, passion and commitment these professionals share for the CACFP is inspiring. They are excited to serve on the NCA Board of Directors to represent the entire membership and participate in development of programs, activities and policy positions.
Since 1986, NCA has served as a national platform for the Child and Adult Care Food Program Community. The mission of NCA is to bring members information on legislation, regulation and advocacy issues, share resources among the entire CACFP community, and provide an engaging, informative annual conference offering the largest CACFP networking and training opportunities in the nation. CACFP is an indicator of quality care. When children and adults are cared for by providers who participate in the CACFP, they are receiving the best nutrition available.
Jennifer Basey
National CACFP Sponsors Association
+1 512-850-8278
email us here