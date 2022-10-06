Green Building Initiative Applauds Appointment of Peter Templeton as USGBC & GBCI President & CEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Green Building Initiative, Inc. (GBI), Vicki Worden, President & CEO of GBI, has extended her congratulations to the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and Green Business Certification Institute (GBCI) on their appointment of Peter Templeton as President & CEO of the two organizations.
“GBI looks forward to ongoing collaboration with the USGBC as we work toward global environmental objectives consistent with GBI’s mission to reduce global climate impacts by improving the built environment,” stated Vicki Worden, President & CEO of GBI. “As organizations working toward the same ultimate goals, we know that Peter’s strategic leadership will be key to helping move the conversation forward,” she added.
Worden, Templeton, and their respective teams at GBI and USGBC participate in many groups and coordinating bodies with an eye toward driving efforts to create more sustainable, healthy, and resilient buildings.
GBI tools for green building certification, health & wellness of buildings, and pursuit of net zero objectives are available at www.thegbi.org or by contacting info@thegbi.org.
About GBI
GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to reducing climate impacts by improving the built environment. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including Green Globes Professional (GGP), Green Globes Emerging Professional (GGEP), and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org.
