CBP Officers Seize $600K Worth of Cocaine

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing seized 55.45 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $600,000.

Cocaine load stopped at the Bridge of the Americas.

“CBP officers continue to remain vigilant as they sort through the thousands of law abiding border crossers to root out those who choose to introduce dangerous drugs into our community,” said Ray Provencio, CBP El Paso Port Director.

The seizure took place on Oct. 4, when a 46-year-old male, U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico via vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a CBP canine and a non-intrusive inspection (x-ray). After conducting a thorough examination, CBP officers located multiple packages concealed within the vehicle containing a total of 55.45 pounds of cocaine.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents to face charges in connection with the failed smuggling attempt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

