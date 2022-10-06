Submit Release
Area in Kingston on Pow Wow River Closed to Hunting

CONTACT:
Col. Kevin Jordan: (603) 271- 3128
Scott Mason: (603) 271-1135
October 6, 2022

Concord, NH – The NH Fish and Game Department has made the decision to close to all hunting a section of property around the Pow Wow River in Kingston that borders Great Pond. This closure falls under the Emergency Closure powers of the Department under RSA 206:15a and the authority of the Executive Director, Scott Mason. This change will be in effect until further notice. This particular closing will occur beginning where the bridge crosses the Pow Wow River and marsh area on Ball Road continuing to the location of where the Pow Wow River drains into Great Pond. This closure does not include the water body of Great Pond.

This is a popular spot for waterfowl hunters due to its proximity to quality habitat. When waterfowl seasons opened this fall it was discovered by law enforcement officials that since certain kinds of ammunition used in this type of hunting travel further than those used in the past for waterfowl hunting, this could pose a problem in this area.

“Out of an abundance of caution and since this section of habitat, which is popular among waterfowl hunters, is directly behind Sanborn Regional High School and adjacent to a residential area, we decided to take action and close it to all hunting until further notice,” said Colonel Kevin Jordan, Chief of the Law Enforcement Division at Fish and Game.

For more information on hunting in New Hampshire including rules and regulations visit huntnh.com/hunting/index.html.

Pow Wow River Closure Map

