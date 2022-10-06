Submit Release
Depot Street Intermittent Road Closures Scheduled to Begin Next Week in Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of intermittent closures of two portions of Depot Street located in Youngwood Borough in Westmoreland County. Intermittent closures will occur on Depot Street between northbound Route 119 (3rd Street) and southbound Route 119 (4th Street) and between northbound Route 119 (3rd Street) and South 2nd Street. The closures will begin Monday, October 10 and will occur intermittently through early November, weather dependent.   

The closures will occur to allow crews to perform signal, curb, ramp, and sidewalk work on Depot Street. A posted detour will be in place for intermittent closures occurring on Depot Street between northbound Route 119 (3rd Street) and southbound Route 119 (4th Street) utilizing northbound Route 119 (3rd Street) and southbound Route 119 (4th Street).  A posted detour will be in place for intermittent closures occurring on Depot Street between northbound Route 119 (3rd Street) and South 2nd Street utilizing northbound Route 119 (3rd Street) and Trolley Line Avenue. Motorists should drive with caution through work zones. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov  

# # # 

