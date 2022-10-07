Submit Release
Better Way CPA To Host Webinar to Help Marketing Agencies Through Tough Economic Times

Free webinar by CPA specializing in marketing agencies teaches how to recession proof a business.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, 29926, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the news media talks about a recession, marketing agency owners are concerned about their bottom line. Many agency owners are already experiencing some “financial weirdness” as they prepare for the economic fall-out while planning for 2023. The question is: Where do they begin?

Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA, owner of a virtual CFO firm that specializes in marketing agencies, will host a free webinar on how to recession-proof a marketing agency.

The 30-minute webinar will take place at 1 p.m. EST Oct. 12. The webinar will cover:

The economic data points that should be examined — relating to both agencies and the broader economy
The specific economic conditions that agency owners might be experiencing and that every business owner should know about when planning for economic downturns
How agency owners can plan for the immediate term and beyond to 2023

To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/RecessionProofAgency.

ABOUT CHRIS HERVOCHON, CPA, CVA LLC:

Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA LLC, based in Hilton Head, SC, specializes in virtual CFO services for marketing and creative agencies. The team at Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA LLC uses the latest cloud technology, automation and business intelligence tools to inform strategic decision-making for their clients. The firm’s team and clients are geographically diverse, ranging all across the United States. For more information, visit betterwaycpa.com.

