Breast Pumps Market Reach US$ 11.0 Billion by 2033 | Growth Rate (CAGR of ~10.4%)

Breast Pumps Market

Breast pumps market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 11.0 billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~10.4% by 2033.

Research Nester published a report titled "Breast Pumps Market": Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031" which delivers detailed overview of the global breast pumps market in terms of market segmentation by product type, technology, end-user, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global breast pumps market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~9% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 - 2031 . The market is segmented by end-user into personal use, maternity centers, and hospitals. Amongst these, the hospitals segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period on the back of their powerful motor, and escalating number of mothers dealing with breast feeding issues in initial phase of their motherhood. The global breast pumps market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 11.0 billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~10.4% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 – 2033.The global breast pumps market is projected to significantly increase owing to the growing count of newborns, followed by the improving healthcare spending worldwide which is very essential and competence in patient's care and to access the advanced solutions. Besides this, growing number of human milk banks, and escalating per capita income are also expected to significantly drive the market forward during the forecast period.Regionally, the global breast pumps market is segmented into five major regions comprising of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in the North America region is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and increasing rate of employed women in the region.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4209 Globally Increasing Ratio of Working Women to Boost the Growth of the MarketAccording to the data released by the World Bank, worldwide ratio of working women had reached to 39.2% by 2020.In modern time, the women are concerned regarding their career and financial independency along with their family responsibilities. A working women feel it difficult to provide her presence and to fulfill her infants hunger need while she is out for office. Here, breast pumps appear as a boon to save the time and provide the sufficient amount of milk to an infant in absence of his/her mother. Now, multifold women feel relaxed and satisfied regarding the breast-feeding issue while they won’t be able to be near their infants. Therefore, such lactation related issue is anticipated to drive the growth of the global breast pumps market.However, availability of medicines to enhance lactation, high price of breast pumps, and contamination risk of milk are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of global breast pumps market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global breast pumps market which includes company profiling of Albert Manufacturing USA, Microlife Corporation, Medela AG, Linco Baby Merchandise Work’s Co., Pigeon Corporation, Ameda, Inc., Evenflo Feeding, Inc., Ardo medical AG, Willow Innovations, Inc., and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. 