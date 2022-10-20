Celebrity Publicist Cece Vance Emerges Out of Retirement to Focus On Growing Care Line
I Am You, a maker of natural hair care products for textured hair, today announced that founder Cece Vance has retired from her career as a celebrity publicist to focus solely on I Am You.
Motivated by her own hair care journey, Vance started the company to provide a hair solution made from natural ingredients to women, men, and children with textured hair. During the first few years of the company's existence, Vance juggled her career as a celebrity publicist while eagerly studying, researching, and learning about products and ingredients that were all-natural and would work best for people with textured hair like her. After some trial and error, she soon found her mixing stride in 2015 and officially launched I Am You online in 2016. Since then, she has expanded her operations to include national and international retailers. This past January, Vance formally retired from her day job to focus entirely on scaling I Am You.
Today, I Am You's line of products includes four collections:
*I Am You Collection: The Signature Collection delivers nourishment, protection, and deep cleansing solutions for every hair style, texture, and type.
*Lula Marie Collection: Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. This collection provides deep cleaning to the scalp, reduces dandruff, and revitalizes dry, dull and damaged hair, and is particularly helpful for restoring hair thinning and slowing hair loss.
*GEO Kids Collection: Fit for all princes and princesses! Keep your little ones full of joy with this magical trio that instantly makes even the most fragile hair healthy, soft, and easy to manage.
*Dayon Deshean Collection: This collection for men is formulated to help stimulate hair growth to make both the beard and hair thicker and fuller.
"After years of being my side hustle, I am excited to be able to devote all my time and energy toward growing I Am You. I am grateful to my husband and kids for supporting me and the hard work it has taken to get to where we are. I Am You was founded to serve people whose hair care needs are underrepresented in the market today, and I am dedicated to providing this community with an all-natural textured hair solution with excellent results," said Vance.
For more information, please visit: www.iamyouu.com.
Diamond King
