Censinet Sponsors State Hospital Association Conferences and American Hospital Association Cyber Workshops
Events highlight the transformation of cybersecurity as an IT-only issue to an enterprise risk concern affecting patient safety and care operations
With the continuous rise of cyber threats, these events come at a critical time for healthcare as it transforms its perception of cybersecurity from just an IT issue to a true enterprise risk.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, a leading provider of vendor risk management solutions in healthcare, is sponsoring and participating in a series of upcoming State Hospital Association conferences featuring American Hospital Association (AHA) cybersecurity workshops with John Riggi, national advisor for cybersecurity and risk for the AHA across October and November 2022, including:
● 93rd 2022 Iowa Hospital Association Annual Meeting in Des Moines, IA (Oct. 4-5)
● Arkansas Hospital Association’s Cyber Workshop in Little Rock, AR (Oct. 12)
● H-ISAC / American Hospital Association Cyber Workshop in Atlanta, GA (Nov. 9)
Censinet is proud to sponsor the Arkansas Hospital Association’s Cyber Workshop Cyber Risk is Enterprise Risk, led by John Riggi, on the cyber threat landscape and the impact to patient safety and operations.
“It is truly an honor to sponsor these State Hospital Association conferences and AHA cybersecurity workshops,” said Chris Logan, SVP and Chief Security Officer for Censinet. “With the continuous rise of cyber threats, these events come at a critical time for healthcare as it transforms its perception of cybersecurity from just an IT issue to a true enterprise risk. Censinet is excited to be part of these key discussions with the field on how to protect patient safety and prepare for and mitigate cyber threats in partnership with John Riggi and the American Hospital Association.”
Censinet recently announced its selection by the AHA as an AHA Preferred Cybersecurity Provider for two critical risk management categories in healthcare: Cyber Firm Risk Management and Information Governance; and Cyber Risk Assessments, Privacy, and HIPAA Compliance. Following a strict evaluation and due diligence process, the AHA selected Censinet RiskOpsTM as an excellent solution for both service categories to help hospitals and health systems as they develop and implement their cyber security strategies.
