Ed Bazel Honors The Beatles and His Own Original Music on a New Album, The London Sessions: Reflections from Studio 2
Walking down those stairs to Abbey Road's Studio 2, and breathing in the vibrations of this big huge studio.
Recording at the legendary Abbey Road Studios was on Bazel’s “Vision Board” and this manifestation meant everything to him.
Playing my songs and recording, I felt this is where I belong. I am beyond thankful for having this opportunity.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ed Bazel, an award-winning solo pianist and founder of The River of Calm online radio network, is releasing today The London Sessions: Reflections From Studio 2, a collection of 12 soothing, romantic melodies recorded in June 2022 in Abbey Road Studios’ famed Studio 2.
On recording at Abbey Road Studios, Bazel says, “It was prolific. Walking down those stairs to Studio 2, I thought of the many greats who have walked before me: The Beatles. Pink Floyd. Adele. Ed Sheeran. Breathing in the vibrations of this big huge studio. Seeing this Steinway concert grand piano they set up for me in the exact footprint in that back left corner of the studio where the Beatles set up for their recordings. Playing my songs and recording, I felt this is where I belong. I am beyond thankful for having this opportunity.”
The London Sessions is Bazel’s third CD and the latest example of his creative process, defined as constantly hearing melodies in his head and recording them on-the-spot using his iPhone. For The London Sessions, Bazel took 223 song ideas and boiled them down to the 10 original melodies heard on the new album.
Reflections of Bazel’s past are carried throughout his melodies with titles of “Mountain Serenity,” “Old Friends,” “I Will Think of You,” "Passages," and others. In addition, Bazel plays two cover songs paying tribute to The Beatles, with fresh arrangements of “Yesterday” and “In My Life.” Listeners will hear what Bazel describes as “simple, but elegant” songs that reflect the depth of his emotions experienced in Studio 2. He honors not only the music legends who came before him, but also those who lifted him up and supported him along the way: his parents and piano teachers.
Bazel’s piano playing started at age 5 in Huntington, West Virginia, where his parents forced him to take piano lessons. A lifelong fan of The Beatles, he recalls at age 7 being mesmerized in front of his family’s living room TV when he watched The Fab Four make their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. He has followed a musical path as a solo contemporary pianist performing at events around the world, as well as a veteran event producer, agent, and founder of The River of Calm, an online radio station of soothing music.
Along the way, Bazel placed recording at Abbey Road Studios high up on his “Vision Board,” a laminated bulletin board of bucket-list dreams, hanging prominently in his office. That vision has now been fulfilled.
The London Sessions is available everywhere on Friday, October 7, 2022. A live-streamed release party was held on Wednesday, October 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Miller Piano Specialists, Nashville’s home to Yamaha and Pearl River Pianos.
The London Sessions Tracklist:
Morning Glory 2:18
Mountain Serenity 3:22
In My Life 3:48
Old Friends 3:02
After The Rain 2:39
Soaring 3:24
Mountain Joy 2:59
Daydream 2:41
Evening Stroll 2:42
Passages 3:21
I Will Think Of You 2:38
Yesterday 2:40
About Ed Bazel:
Ed Bazel's compositions are known as beautiful piano music with a soul-searching touch. His sense of melody, combined with passionate expression, makes him a popular choice for listeners who want to relax and unwind. Studying under such greats as Jay Flippin, Lou Levy, Joe Harnell, and Clare Fischer, he has been a noted solo pianist in Los Angeles including The Beverly Hills Country Club and The Ritz-Carlton, as well as a veteran producer of corporate events for Fortune 500 companies. He was named "The Marco Polo of Modern Music" by the Los Angeles Times for groundbreaking work in China. Now based in Nashville, Tennessee, Bazel has been the recipient of Miller Piano Specialists Hall of Fame Award in the Instrumentalist category (2017), Entertainer of the Year (2018) and a Lifetime Achievement Award (2019). In addition to being a pianist, he is the founder of The River of Calm - Music to Soothe Your Soul™ - an online radio station bringing calming music to a stressed-out world.
Links:
Website: https://www.edbazel.com/
Listen & Buy Smartlink: https://edbazel.hearnow.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edbazelpiano/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5BiOQh83WcO4oWSQlgMIJA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/edbazelpianist
Bandcamp: https://edbazel.bandcamp.com/
