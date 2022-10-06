U.S. Department of State Names Dr. Kelly Fletcher as Chief Information Officer

The U.S. Department of State announced today that Dr. Kelly Fletcher will serve as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO).

In her role as the Department’s Chief Information Officer, Dr. Fletcher will establish the strategic direction of information technology, including oversight for $2.5 billion of programs throughout the Department of State. Dr. Fletcher brings a wealth of experience in both technological and strategic resourcing domains. She is a member of the Senior Executive Service, having served as the Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer at the U.S. Department of Defense and as the Deputy Director for Program Analysis & Evaluation at the Department of Homeland Security – among other leadership roles in federal government. Dr. Fletcher’s appointment as CIO aligns with Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call for modernization of American diplomacy. Securing top talent to drive technological innovation helps ensure an interconnected, secure, and informed Department for 21st century diplomacy.

