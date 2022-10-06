Surgical Masks Market Top Players Analysis Report | Honeywell International, Inc., 3M, Henry Schein, Inc., Makrite – TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The last few years have witnessed an increase in prevalence of different respiratory disorders. As a result, the need to remain healthy and disease-free has increased significantly. In a bid to prevent contracting the coronavirus demand for surgical masks has risen, which has contributed to market growth.

Surgical masks are available both in disposable and reusable forms and have witnessed massive demand from healthcare infrastructure facilities such as hospitals and clinics. In addition to use in healthcare infrastructure facilities, surgical masks have also been used by personnel working in research laboratories and academic centers.

The global surgical masks market is expected to reach valuation of US$6 Bn by the end of the forecast period in 2030.

Prominent market players are looking to gain an edge over other players and generate large amounts of revenue, by launching new surgical masks.

Furthermore, in a bid to expand their presence in overall market and boost their revenues, well-established market players are signing collaborative agreements with smaller market players in surgical masks market.

Leading market player 3M, in March 2020, entered into a collaboration with Ford Motor Company to increase the manufacturing of its powdered air purifying respirators.

Key Findings of Surgical Masks Market Study

Rising Demand During COVID-19 Pandemic Triggering Growth in Global Surgical Masks Market: The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the demand for surgical masks. Healthcare personnel in hospitals and clinics have been advised to use surgical masks in a bid to reduce the possibility of contracting the virus. Increasing product demand at healthcare infrastructure facilities is boosting the growth in overall surgical masks market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the demand for surgical masks. Healthcare personnel in hospitals and clinics have been advised to use surgical masks in a bid to reduce the possibility of contracting the virus. Increasing product demand at healthcare infrastructure facilities is boosting the growth in overall surgical masks market Increasing Demand for Advanced N95 Masks Could Augment Growth in Overall Market: N95 masks witnessed high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic phase and leading manufacturers are looking to make innovations to N95 masks in a bid to offer improved protection to healthcare professionals in hospitals and clinics. Furthermore, launch of reusable N95 masks with the ability to remove virus-containing particles could help in growth of surgical masks market. Rising demand for advanced N95 masks could fuel the growth in overall surgical masks market in the forecast period

Surgical Masks Market: Key Drivers

Rising population sections suffering from different respiratory diseases is one of the key driving factors of overall surgical masks market

Increasing number of medical surgeries is triggering the surgical masks demand and augmenting the growth in global market

Surgical Masks Market: Regional Market Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in global surgical masks market during the forecast period between 2021 and 2030. Increasing number of patients suffering from infectious diseases in both developed and developing economies such as China and India is expected to drive market growth in the region

Surgical Masks Market: Key Players

Competition landscape in global surgical masks market is fragmented owing to prominent presence of well-established market players. It is anticipated that entry of new players will intensify the competition in overall market, during the forecast period.

Furthermore, leading surgical masks market players are looking to make huge investments in research and development activities in a bid to produce improved products that would meet consumer requirements.

Few leading players in global market include Honeywell International, 3M Co., Kimberly Clark Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., and AlphaPro Tech.

The global surgical masks market is segmented as follows:

Basic Surgical Masks

Anti-fog Masks

Fluid/Splash Resistant Surgical Masks

N95 Masks

Others

Cellulose

Polypropylene

Others

Disposable

Reusable

Surgical Mask

Tie-on

Ear-loop

Others

High Barrier

Moderate Barrier

Low Barrier

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Clinics

Academic & Research Centers

Others

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

