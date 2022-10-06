Ship.Cars USA Sponsors Networking Breakfast at Digital Dealer 2022 in Las Vegas

Showcasing Innovative Logistics Solutions for Car Dealerships & Shippers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ship.Cars USA, a leading provider of cloud-based transportation logistics solutions for shippers and car hauling companies, is sponsoring a networking breakfast on October 12th at the Digital Dealer Conference & Expo in Las Vegas this year. A leader in the auto transport logistics technology space, the company product portfolio for shippers includes LoadMate™, LoadMate Pro, Market Load Board and Calcatron. Attendees at the networking breakfast will be treated to a video overview of LoadMate™ and its benefits.



Conference attendees can preschedule a time with Ship.Cars USA leaders to watch a demonstration of LoadMate™ and LoadMate Pro by clicking here: https://ship.cars/request-demo or contacting Ship.Cars USA through the Conference Attendee Portal.

“We are excited to bring our car shipping logistics platform to the industry, combining a powerful transportation management system and market load board integrated with thousands of carriers. Dealers can quickly and easily schedule and execute the shipment of vehicles now,” said Eftim Eftimov, President of Ship.Cars USA. “When LoadMate™ from Ship.Cars USA is implemented, dealers and other shippers realize they have extra time to focus on growing their business.”

LoadMate ™ helps dealers automate the vehicle shipping process. This cloud-based logistics platform streamlines workflow for shippers and brokers, automates time-consuming tasks, and provides real-time load tracking. A unique feature of LoadMate™ is its AI-based pricing tool which allows for savings on transportation costs. Shippers easily import loads, give pick-up and delivery details, and keep track of any restrictions, among other things. They can then post loads to the Ship.Cars® Market Load Board or dispatch it directly to an in-network carrier. The Ship.Cars® Market Load Board connects shippers to tens of thousands of carriers. Loads can be dispatched directly, and verified carriers can accept them instantly.

LoadMate Pro extends LoadMate™'s capabilities for load tracking and automated load pricing with instant quotes and open API architecture for platform integrations. This is an ideal solution for larger, wholesale shippers transporting high volumes of vehicles as it centralizes load management onto a single integrated platform. Additional functionalities include real-time inventory management, integration with 3PLs, and open API architecture for platform integrations.

The Digital Dealer Conference & Expo brings the automotive shipping community together to learn about new technologies and share best practices for enhanced sales, service, marketing, and operations. The Las Vegas conference takes place October 11 – 13, 2022, at The Mirage Hotel & Casino. The agenda covers 80+ sessions, impactful keynotes, networking opportunities, and expositions.

“We hope to see you at our sponsored networking breakfast where you can learn more about LoadMate™ and LoadMate Pro,” adds Eftimov.

About Ship.Cars

Ship.Cars USA empowers automotive shippers and carriers with innovative solutions that digitally transform their business with zero paperwork, faster shipments, and greater efficiencies. Technology solutions from Ship.Cars USA include LoadMate™, a shipper transportation management system for small to mid-size dealers, auction houses, and franchises; LoadMate Pro for enterprises handling thousands of VIN moves/month; Carrier TMS; and ePod Driver app for electronic proof of delivery. These solutions help car shippers and carriers automate their business to increase efficiencies, improve productivity, and grow profits in a dynamic and transparent way. For more information, visit https://ship.cars .