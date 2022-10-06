Submit Release
West Shore Home® Opens First Location in Ohio with New Branch in Cincinnati

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home®, one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in the United States, is now operating in Cincinnati, Ohio. With this branch, West Shore Home furthers its vision of becoming America's Most Admired Home Remodeling Brand®.

West Shore Home specializes in fast, convenient home remodeling services. The brand's marketing messages Don't Blink® and Fast is Better represent the speed and efficiency of its entire remodeling process. Specializing in window, door and bath replacement, most projects are completed in just one day.

"We are able to serve our customers quickly and efficiently because of our unique technology enabled platform," said B.J. Werzyn, CEO, West Shore Home. "We are thrilled to offer the convenience of our high quality, one-day installations to the millions of homeowners in the Cincinnati metropolitan region. From the first phone call to the project design phase, and through the day of installation, our customers receive a 5-star experience."

With a mission of Bringing Happiness to Every Home®, the company makes home improvement convenient and hassle-free. With its iPad design app, homeowners can customize their project from dozens of product and hardware combinations.

Founded in 2006, West Shore Home is now a national brand with 33 operational locations in 15 states. They include Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia. It has continued national expansion plans.

The Cincinnati branch is located at 9283 Sutton Place, West Chester, OH 45001. It will add dozens of jobs to the region. Those interested in employment opportunities should visit the careers link on the company website.

About West Shore Home®

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home® by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

