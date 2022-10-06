Toll Brothers Announces Opening of The Willows at Boxford in Boxford, Mass.

/EIN News/ -- BOXFORD, Mass., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of The Willows at Boxford, the only new home community for active adults 55+ in Boxford, Massachusetts. The community will feature an enclave of 66 luxury townhomes and an array of exclusive onsite amenities. Prospective home buyers are invited to visit the sales center located at 81 Willow Road in Boxford.

The Willows at Boxford offers four home designs featuring open floor plans with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms ranging from 1,858 to 2,612+ square feet. Features include one- and two-story carriage-style townhomes with first-floor primary suites, gourmet kitchens, home offices, two-car garages, and indoor-to-outdoor living spaces. Homeowners at The Willows at Boxford will enjoy onsite amenities, including an exclusive community clubhouse and swimming pool, 90 acres of conservation land behind the community for recreation, and low-maintenance living with snow removal and lawn care provided. Home prices start in the upper $800,000s.

“The Willows at Boxford is the only new construction community for 55+ home buyers in the area, offering the distinct active-adult lifestyle that Toll Brothers is known for in Massachusetts,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. “These luxury townhomes are incredibly private, with only two homes per building, exclusive amenities, and 90 acres of conservation land abutting the community. With our most popular features already included and unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury active-adult living in the most desirable locations.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Toll Brothers professionally decorated and fully furnished model home at The Willows at Boxford is currently under construction and anticipated to open in early 2023.

Additional new home communities by Toll Brothers in northern Massachusetts include Preserve at Emerald Pines and Enclave at Tyngsborough, which will open in late 2022. For more information on The Willows at Boxford and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Massachusetts, call 866-232-1632 or visit TollBrothers.com/MA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

