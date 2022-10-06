Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,349 in the last 365 days.

Enjoin Announces Expansion of Solutions Portfolio

The mid-revenue cycle solutions provider adds staffing services to address workforce shortages

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjoin, a physician-directed mid-revenue cycle solutions provider, announced today expansion of its services portfolio to include Workforce Solutions to support healthcare organizations with Clinical Documentation Specialists, Inpatient Clinical Coders, Case Managers, and Utilization Review Nurses. This announcement precedes Enjoin's participation at the AHIMA22 Global Conference in Columbus, OH next week.

Enjoin adds Workforce Solutions to mid-revenue cycle services portfolio.

According to Justin C. Schmidt, co-CEO, "We know healthcare organizations are experiencing decreased margins and labor shortages resulting in a hyper focus on cost containment and revenue capture. Adding staffing to our portfolio was a natural transition and complements Enjoin's trusted and verified quality brand supporting clients with high value, high impact results.

Enjoin's physician-led approach is a key differentiator from other staffing companies with physician support embedded in the process with our consultants. "Enjoin's principles have always centered on collaboration with our board-certified physicians, compliance, and education rooted in evidence-based clinical practice guidance," says James P. Fee, MD, CCDS, CCS, co-CEO. "This model will be carried over to support our workforce solutions."

Additionally, dedicated management oversight combined with regular quality assurance will support compliance and high value outcomes to ensure data integrity and operational efficiency.

With an extensive onboarding process already established and well-known within its DRG Assurance and CDI teams, Enjoin will undoubtedly attract exceptional talent to ensure skillsets match healthcare organizations unique needs and create strong client partnerships.

For more information, visit Enjoin at the AHIMA22 Global Conference in Booth 111 or visit Workforce Solutions - Enjoin (enjoincdi.com)

About Enjoin

Value-based care and risk adjustment methodologies for payment and performance require increased transparency into providers' performance and data integrity. Led by clinical leaders and practicing physicians for over 30 years, we focus on improving patient outcomes with deep clinical expertise and advanced clinical documentation practices to drive clinical integration, revenue integrity, and quality of care. Enjoin clients achieve a demonstrable improvement in CMI, coding accuracy, quality metrics, risk adjustment and physician alignment. For more information, visit enjoincdi.com.

Enjoin earned an A+ rating in the First Look by KLAS for its clinical documentation integrity services. 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enjoin-announces-expansion-of-solutions-portfolio-301642956.html

SOURCE Enjoin

You just read:

Enjoin Announces Expansion of Solutions Portfolio

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.