Nation's Foremost Women of Color and Capital Conference Returns In-Person to NYC October 13-15, 2022 for 4th Annual Conference

Business owners, expert speakers and industry leaders plus Fortune 500 partners from JP Morgan Chase, Capital One, Goldman Sachs, Capital One, Experian and more are on board for three days of masterclasses, panels and networking

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women of Color and Capital (WOCXC) Conference powered by Avant-Garde Network, connecting diverse women entrepreneurs and professionals to learn about money, finance, business capital and investing from a 360-degree lens, is hosting its 4th annual conference from October 13 - 15, 2022 at Columbia University. Attendees will participate in three immersive days of keynotes, masterclasses, panels, recruiting and networking at Columbia University. All sessions will be in-person and virtual.

"We create impact initiatives and provide access to capital for Black women entrepreneurs." Adeola Adejobi, CEO, WOCXC

Adeola Adejobi, founder and CEO of WOCXC, is pleased to welcome the ongoing influx of partner sponsors, record-breaking both in number and stature this year, including JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, One Million Black Women, Capital One, Silicon Valley Bank, Experian, Oladipo Wealth Management and more. Companies will connect with diverse attendees around recruiting and providing access to capital, an area where women executives, professionals and entrepreneurs encounter the greatest roadblocks.

"Women of Color and Capital is focused on accelerating impact, empowering women, creating initiatives and providing access to resources that support Black and brown entrepreneurs and emerging fund managers with capacity-building support to increase their reach and impact," says Adejobi. "We connect entrepreneurs and professionals with financial tools, resources to obtain capital, grow their businesses and executive leadership opportunities. We are committed to increasing our results and impact each year."

Over the past four years, WOCXC has gathered over 2,500 diverse professionals and business owners to participate in the preeminent conference focused on creating capital and investment opportunities for diverse women nationwide. WOCXC is a Black woman-led initiative where a global collection of savvy financiers, entrepreneurs and professionals share a wealth of financial knowledge.

