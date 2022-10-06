Chris Dorris Releases New Book, “The Book of Mental Toughness Mantras”
Learn to overcome challenges and succeed quickly with the power of mantrasCHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the release of his latest book, ”The Book of Mental Toughness Mantras”, author and Mental Toughness Coach Chris Dorris provides readers with succinct reminders about what it takes to be successful despite whatever challenges come their way.
“The Book of Mental Toughness Mantras” is a guidebook for anyone who wishes to learn how to create their desired reality and achieve excellence – and do it fast. The book provides simple practices that will help readers develop a lifetime habit of reminding themselves how to interpret reality, how to govern how they feel from moment to moment, and how to be who they want to be in the world. By training to think and feel in alignment with desired outcomes, it becomes possible to manifest those things into reality quickly and effortlessly. The book is an essential tool for anyone who wishes to create abundance, joy and success in their lives.
Dorris is a Mental Toughness Coach who helps people close the gap between how their lives are and how they want them to be. He started his career as a social worker working on the streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey, helping the mentally ill, drug addicted and homeless populations upgrade their lives.
Over the course of those several years, Dorris observed that some of those folks – as a consequence of their belief and their persistence – were able to overcome some pretty serious challenges. That experience, in retrospect, was the perfect foundation for what would become his vocation.
As a Mental Toughness Coach, Dorris helps people identify and overcome the beliefs and mental barriers that are holding them back from achieving their goals. Through one-on-one coaching and group seminars, he has helped hundreds of people achieve success in their personal and professional lives.
Dorris discovered that the mental toughness tools he used with many of the world’s greatest athletes were perfectly applicable to many other disciplines beyond sports. He currently coaches several of the top-performing sales teams and leaders from multiple Fortune 500 companies. He’s trained the minds of world-famous actors, NFL and NHL coaches, business executives, Super Bowl champions and billionaires.
"Each mantra is short, packed with wisdom, and easy to remember," said Dorris about his compilation of mantras aimed at enhancing mental toughness. "I hope the Mantras in this book will serve as touchstones throughout readers' lives.”
Iyanla Vanzant, an inspirational speaker and host of “Iyanla Fix My Life” on the Oprah Winfrey Network, said, “One could define mental toughness as the ability to trust what your heart is telling your mind, seasoned with the courage to act upon it. Chris' mantras help you do that.”
Dorris previously wrote “The Daily Dose: Start All 365 Days of Your Year With a Dose of Mental Toughness in 30 Seconds or Less” and “Creating Your Dream: Confidently Stepping into Your Own Brilliance.”
For more information, visit ChristopherDorris.com. “The Book of Mental Toughness Mantras” is now available on Amazon.
###
Micah Guller
PR Services
+1 310-601-4078
micah@micahguller.com