Victims of Genocide Have to Create New Forums to Pursue Justice: TGTE

Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)

" UNHRC Given Prominence to the Protest in the South in which 10 People Died - Compared to the Silence of 70,000 Tamils Killed in Six Months is Shocking "

Victims, the domestic Tamil leadership, domestic civil society, and the diaspora, all with One Voice, called for a Referral of the situation in Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC).” — Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)