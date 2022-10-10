Great Place to Work® Names Gainsight One of the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ in 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Gainsight as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women. Earning a spot means that Gainsight is one of the best companies to work for in the USA.
To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 640,000 women who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies that employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and at least one executive who’s a woman. In the Great Place to Work survey, 98% of Gainsight employees said Gainsight is a great place to work. This number is 41% higher than the average U.S. company.
“We are so grateful for our dedicated teammates who have made us a part of this list,” said Carol Mahoney, Chief People Officer for Gainsight. “Our people make working at Gainsight a truly special experience every day. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible honor.”
The Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list is highly competitive. It’s the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly women say they’re treated at their workplace. Great Place to Work measures the differences in women’s survey responses with those of their peers and assesses the impact of demographics and roles on the quality and consistency of women’s experiences.
“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Women and their commitment to ensuring equity for women at every level of the organization,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies showed up for women in new ways to help them cope with challenges they face wherever they are—both inside and outside of work. Women in these companies are seen, heard, and valued.”
Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7 million employees this year alone.
Gainsight also earned a place on Fortune’s Best Places to Work in the Bay Area list in 2022.
About Gainsight
Gainsight’s innovative platform helps companies of all sizes and industries drive durable growth through customer-led, product-led, and community-led strategies. It offers a powerful set of customer success, product experience, and community engagement solutions that together enable businesses to scale efficiently, create alignment, and put the customer at the heart of innovation. With Gainsight, it’s never been easier to drive acquisition, increase product adoption, prevent churn, and grow with renewals and expansion. Learn how leading companies such as GE Digital, SAP Concur, and Box use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com.
About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™
Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Women by analyzing the survey responses of over 640,000 employees who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies who employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and at least one executive who’s a woman. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7 million employees, this year alone.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Jordan Sher
To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 640,000 women who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies that employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and at least one executive who’s a woman. In the Great Place to Work survey, 98% of Gainsight employees said Gainsight is a great place to work. This number is 41% higher than the average U.S. company.
“We are so grateful for our dedicated teammates who have made us a part of this list,” said Carol Mahoney, Chief People Officer for Gainsight. “Our people make working at Gainsight a truly special experience every day. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible honor.”
The Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list is highly competitive. It’s the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly women say they’re treated at their workplace. Great Place to Work measures the differences in women’s survey responses with those of their peers and assesses the impact of demographics and roles on the quality and consistency of women’s experiences.
“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Women and their commitment to ensuring equity for women at every level of the organization,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies showed up for women in new ways to help them cope with challenges they face wherever they are—both inside and outside of work. Women in these companies are seen, heard, and valued.”
Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7 million employees this year alone.
Gainsight also earned a place on Fortune’s Best Places to Work in the Bay Area list in 2022.
About Gainsight
Gainsight’s innovative platform helps companies of all sizes and industries drive durable growth through customer-led, product-led, and community-led strategies. It offers a powerful set of customer success, product experience, and community engagement solutions that together enable businesses to scale efficiently, create alignment, and put the customer at the heart of innovation. With Gainsight, it’s never been easier to drive acquisition, increase product adoption, prevent churn, and grow with renewals and expansion. Learn how leading companies such as GE Digital, SAP Concur, and Box use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com.
About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™
Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Women by analyzing the survey responses of over 640,000 employees who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies who employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and at least one executive who’s a woman. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7 million employees, this year alone.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Jordan Sher
Gainsight
+1 3035039246
email us here