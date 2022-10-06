Press Releases

10/06/2022

Governor Lamont and Connecticut Airport Authority Announce Aer Lingus Resuming Service at Bradley International Airport Following Pause Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Nonstop Service Between Windsor Locks and Dublin Returns in March 2023

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and the Connecticut Airport Authority today announced that Aer Lingus will resume its popular nonstop flight from Bradley International Airport to Dublin, Ireland beginning March 26, 2023, bringing transatlantic service back to Connecticut’s largest airport.

The service will operate daily through October and offer connectivity to 28 key UK and European airports, including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Vienna, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome and Prague, plus many more. The service is expected to operate annually on a seasonal basis until year-round demand is realized from the return of business travel.

“Bradley has a reputation as being an accessible, convenient airport that makes travel for people who live throughout the northeast easier, and I am excited that Aer Lingus is bringing its popular transatlantic service back to the airport,” Governor Lamont said. “Bradley is a key economic driver for our state, and the more airlines and destinations that we can add from the airport, the more attractive Connecticut becomes to companies that are seeking to grow their own operations here. I am glad to welcome Aer Lingus back to Connecticut.”

“We are opening up key cities and regions in the United States to Irish and European customers by adding new transatlantic routes to our schedule,” Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton said. “Aer Lingus is forging ahead with its North American expansion plans, growing the number of transatlantic routes from its Dublin hub. The restart of the daily flight into Bradley International Airport is the only direct service to Europe, reflecting Aer Lingus’ ability to connect North American customers with Europe.”

“The Aer Lingus service has been such a tremendous asset for Bradley International Airport and our region,” Tony Sheridan, chair of the Connecticut Airport Authority Board of Directors, said. “We are thrilled about this major milestone and to once again offer connectivity to Dublin, with a renewed opportunity to also showcase Connecticut to the world.”

“The resumption of the Aer Lingus route has been a major priority in our recovery strategy,” Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said. “We look forward to rebuilding the service, continuing the strong momentum it had prior to the onset of the pandemic, and bringing back easy and quick transatlantic access with an award-winning airline.”

Aer Lingus inaugurated its operations at Bradley International Airport in 2016. The service was performing well and reaching growth milestones until, after nearly four successful years and thousands of passengers served, it was interrupted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Aer Lingus returns to Bradley International Airport, its nonstop service will be operated by an Airbus A321neo LR, Aer Lingus’ most sustainable long-haul aircraft. The Airbus A321neo LR, which comprises both business cabin and economy class cabin, delivers up to 20% reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions and close to 50% reduction in noise footprint when compared to previous generation aircraft.

Individuals traveling with Aer Lingus will also benefit from the added convenience of Dublin Airport, which offers U.S. Customs and Border Protection preclearance. This means that Bradley International Airport-bound passengers will be able to complete all necessary requirements in Dublin ahead of their departure.

Tickets for the new service are available to purchase today, with roundtrips to Ireland starting from $459 and to Europe from $659, including taxes and charges. For up-to-date information on flight schedules and fares, visit aerlingus.com.