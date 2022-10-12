Exclusive Coverage of 35th Annual National Cancer Survivors Day Featured in Coping with Cancer Magazine

To commemorate NCSD, Coping® magazine has published photos from NCSD events around the world in its official coverage of the annual Celebration of Life.

FRANKLIN, TN, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the 35th annual National Cancer Survivors Day® Celebration of Life, cancer survivors and supporters in hundreds of communities across the globe came together to celebrate life and to let the world know that all cancer survivors deserve a good quality of life.

With its latest issue, Coping® with Cancer magazine features photos from these heartfelt celebrations in its official coverage of National Cancer Survivors Day® 2022, which was held on June 5, 2022.

Each year, Coping magazine – an NCSD national supporter – publishes an exclusive feature of National Cancer Survivors Day®, using photos sent in by NCSD event coordinators. This special feature highlights remarkable photos and stories from National Cancer Survivors Day® events held all over the world.

In addition to the print edition, Coping has also published a digital version of its NCSD coverage at copingmag.com. The online feature includes bonus photos from additional NCSD 2022 events not seen in Coping’s September/October print issue.

National Cancer Survivors Day® is an annual, treasured Celebration of Life that is held in hundreds of communities nationwide, and around the world, on the first Sunday in June. On National Cancer Survivors Day®, thousands gather across the globe to honor cancer survivors and to show the world that life after a cancer diagnosis can be fruitful, rewarding, and even inspiring. NCSD offers an opportunity for all people living with a history of cancer – including America’s 17 million cancer survivors – to connect with each other, celebrate milestones, and recognize those who have supported them along the way. It is also a day to draw attention to the ongoing challenges of cancer survivorship in order to promote more resources, research, and survivor-friendly legislation to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.

According to the nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation, administrator for the annual celebration, “A ‘survivor’ is anyone living with a history of cancer – from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life.” The Foundation’s primary mission is to bring awareness to the issues of cancer survivorship in order to improve quality of life for cancer survivors.

To learn more about National Cancer Survivors Day®, visit ncsd.org.

Coping® with Cancer magazine is the premier magazine for people touched by cancer. A national sponsor of National Cancer Survivors Day, Coping has been a source of knowledge, hope, and inspiration to people worldwide for more than 35 years. Coping is written by and for the cancer community and is read by more than a half-million people in the waiting rooms of America’s private practice oncologists, urologists, and cancer treatment centers.