Media Release: Maine Department of Education Awards $1.6 Million in RREV Funding to Support Education Innovation

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) today awarded $1.6 million in Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures (RREV) funding to support education innovation in twelve school administrative units (SAUs) across Maine. These federal funds will be used to invest in strategies to engage students through outdoor learning, alternative education, online learning pathways, and more.

Awardees for this fourth round of RREV funding include RSU 35 Marshwood Great Works School, RSU 34 Old Town Middle/High School, RSU 73 Spruce Mountain Elementary School, Gorham High School, MSAD 61 Lake Region Middle School, MSAD 11 Gardiner High School, Limestone Community School, Maine Academy of Natural Sciences, Wayfinder Schools, RSU 13 Oceanside High School, MSAD 49 Lawrence High School, and MSAD 59 Madison Elementary School. The first round of RREV investments were made last fall, a second round in March, a third round in June, and total RREV investments now near $8 million with 39 awardees.

“RREV investments help fuel the innovation and creativity of Maine educators so that all Maine students are engaged, prepared, and can thrive,” said Education Commissioner Pender Makin. “We’re excited to invest in these educator-led efforts to deepen student engagement through outdoor education initiatives that provide students with hands-on, project-based learning opportunities as well as initiatives that create multiple education pathways that fit the needs of all of Maine’s students.”

Schools will use this funding in a variety of innovative ways, including:

The Maine DOE was awarded $16.9 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s Rethink K-12 Education Models Funding. As one of 11 States to receive funding, Maine created RREV to support the work of visionary educators to develop innovative pilot programs around remote and outside of the classroom learning, including professional development and pilot design classes. Courses in innovative design process are available through several of Maine’s public and private universities at no cost to Maine educators who wish to participate. In addition to the innovative pilot development classes, the Department is also offering asynchronous, innovative principles webinars which are available to all educators in self-paced, independent modules.

For more information on how to get involved in RREV and to learn more about the pilots, visit https://www.maine.gov/doe/rrev.

Interviews are available with RREV grant recipients upon request as well as the recording of the announcement featuring RREV grant recipients discussing their projects.