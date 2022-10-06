Knudson selected as Clerk of U.S. District Court

News Release

Chief Judge Peter D. Welte announced that Kari M. Knudson has been appointed to the position of Clerk of Court for the United States District Court, for the District of North Dakota, effective January 1, 2023.

Knudson has served as the Chief Deputy Clerk for the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota since 2007. The Clerk of Court functions under the direction of the Chief Judge and is responsible for managing the administrative activities of the Clerk’s Office and overseeing the performance of the statutory duties of the office. The Clerk of Court has offices in Bismarck and Fargo.

Knudson is a 2001 graduate of the University of North Dakota School of Law (with distinction). She was Editor in Chief of the North Dakota Law Review and a member of the Order of the Coif. She is a former law clerk to District Judge Daniel L. Hovland, Senior District Judge Patrick A. Conmy and former Supreme Court Justice Dale V. Sandstrom.

Prior to entering the practice of law, Knudson worked in the retail and banking industry. Knudson is a 1995 graduate of the University of North Dakota (cum laude) earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Banking and Financial Economics and a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science.

Knudson is a native of Portland, North Dakota, where she grew up on a fifth-generation family farm. She resides in Bismarck.

Chief Judge Welte said Knudson is an exemplary professional and leader. The Court looks forward to her continued guidance and leadership as Clerk of Court.