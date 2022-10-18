Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,752 in the last 365 days.

American Muslim Women Peacemakers Stand with Iranian Women

AMMWEC Muslim & Multifaith Women Peacemakers

Islam has given women full and equal rights.

The most complete of believers in faith are those with the best character, and the best of you are the best in behavior to their women.”
— Prophet of Islam PBUH
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allah says in the Quran:
"There is no compulsion in religion, the right direction is clearly distinguished from the wrong." 2:256
Ammwec supports the United Nations' demand for a full and independent investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman.

We believe that Allah has endowed us with equality and dignity, irrespective of race, color, or religion. It is with this firm belief that we advocate for women’s rights and religious freedom for all.
The Iranian regime must fulfill its obligation to its people and conduct a full investigation into the incident, as per its commitment to “safeguarding the rights of every citizen.”

As a faith-based organization, that advocates for gender equality, and freedom of belief or religion, we condemn the brutal killing of Mahsa Amini and stand with those who are fighting for respect and human rights in the widespread protests throughout Iran. Islam places utmost importance on women, life, and freedom, and these slogans have resonated throughout the Iranian revolutionary protests.

Today, the people of Iran have taken to the streets in the fight for women, life, and freedom. We salute and applaud their courage. Women have been oppressed and forced to wear veils and hijabs in many countries and this forced moral dress code is against Islam and the teachings of the Prophet of Islam, PBUH.

Abu Huraira reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace, and blessings be upon him, said, “The most complete of believers in faith are those with the best character, and the best of you are the best in behavior to their women.”

Source: Sunan al-Tirmidhī 1162

Ammwec President
Anila Ali
anila@ammwec.org
www.ammwec.org

Anila Ali
Ammwec
+1 202-600-5186
anila@ammwec.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

American Muslim Women Peacemakers Stand with Iranian Women

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, Religion, U.S. Politics, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.