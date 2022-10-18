American Muslim Women Peacemakers Stand with Iranian Women
Islam has given women full and equal rights.
The most complete of believers in faith are those with the best character, and the best of you are the best in behavior to their women.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allah says in the Quran:
— Prophet of Islam PBUH
"There is no compulsion in religion, the right direction is clearly distinguished from the wrong." 2:256
Ammwec supports the United Nations' demand for a full and independent investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman.
We believe that Allah has endowed us with equality and dignity, irrespective of race, color, or religion. It is with this firm belief that we advocate for women’s rights and religious freedom for all.
The Iranian regime must fulfill its obligation to its people and conduct a full investigation into the incident, as per its commitment to “safeguarding the rights of every citizen.”
As a faith-based organization, that advocates for gender equality, and freedom of belief or religion, we condemn the brutal killing of Mahsa Amini and stand with those who are fighting for respect and human rights in the widespread protests throughout Iran. Islam places utmost importance on women, life, and freedom, and these slogans have resonated throughout the Iranian revolutionary protests.
Today, the people of Iran have taken to the streets in the fight for women, life, and freedom. We salute and applaud their courage. Women have been oppressed and forced to wear veils and hijabs in many countries and this forced moral dress code is against Islam and the teachings of the Prophet of Islam, PBUH.
Abu Huraira reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace, and blessings be upon him, said, “The most complete of believers in faith are those with the best character, and the best of you are the best in behavior to their women.”
Source: Sunan al-Tirmidhī 1162
Ammwec President
Anila Ali
anila@ammwec.org
www.ammwec.org
Anila Ali
Ammwec
+1 202-600-5186
anila@ammwec.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter