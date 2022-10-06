Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,220 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Global Investors Amends Record Date and Payment Date for October Dividend

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (the “Company”), a registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, announced today an amendment to its October 2022 dividend dates. The new October record date is October 17, and the new payment date is October 31.

The November and December 2022 dividend dates remain the same. The dividend record dates are November 14 and December 12, and the payment dates are November 28 and December 27.

The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors, at its sole discretion, after review of the company's financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the company and general business conditions.

For any additional questions, please email info@usfunds.com.

# # #

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

 

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.


Holly Schoenfeldt
U.S. Global Investors, Inc.
210.308.1268
hschoenfeldt@usfunds.com

You just read:

U.S. Global Investors Amends Record Date and Payment Date for October Dividend

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.