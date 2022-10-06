Cochineal Extract Market Size is projected to reach USD 69.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%: Straits Research

The global cochineal extract market size was valued at USD 35.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach an expected value of USD 69.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period (2022–2030). North America is expected to hold a significant share of the global cochineal extracted market

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peru is the largest producer and exporter of cochineal extract and holds approximately 80%–83% global production share. Cochineal extract is usually found in the country's tropical and subtropical parts; hence, it is the Peruvians' primary source of income. The Peruvian government is in continuous efforts to increase the cochineal extract's production to enhance the employment rate in the rural part of the country. A government organization, the Instituto de Investigaciecnola Industrial y de Normas Ticas (ITINTEC), and Simon Fraser University have developed a carmine dye extraction process for efficient production of pure carmine. It is backed by the plentiful availability of cochineal insects and experienced labor force in rural parts.

A majority of the local cochineal processing plants are built near the farming areas to employ the local people. Currently, a cochineal farmer earns more than 10% of the cochineal extract market's revenue. Cochineal extract consumption in Peru is dominated by the food and beverage industry as it is considered one of the non-toxic natural color additive choices. A majority of its demand in the country comes from a pastry shop and confectionery, drinks, and dairy items.





COVID-19 to Negatively Impact the Global Cochineal Extract Market

Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Peru are among the largest producers of the cochineal extract and most affected countries. Mexico and Brazil are topping the charts with most COVID-19 cases in the world. Lockdown in these countries and broader closures has severely affected the cochineal extract market's global supply chain. The border closures have fueled the disruption in the carmine supply. Lack of carmine dye availability is expected to lead to the adoption of other substitutes and hamper the cochineal extract market growth.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 69.5 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6.9% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Grade, Application, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Gentle world, DDW The Color House, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, Xian LiSheng-Tech Co., Ltd, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Naturex, Roha Dyechem Pvt. Ltd., BioconColors, ColorMaker, Inc., and Colores Naturales EIRL Key Market Opportunities The unique characteristics of the cochineal extract have created lucrative opportunities in pharmaceutical sectors. Key Market Drivers Wide Range of Substitutes to Hamper the Growth of the Market

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Africa are the different geographic regions that make up the global market for cochineal extract.

Because of the growing demand from the food processing industry in the United States and Mexico, North America is anticipated to account for a sizeable portion of the global market for cochineal extract. The market for cochineal extract is steadily expanding in Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean. The consumption of natural colour additives is expected to rise in the future years in Asia-Pacific, which is predicted to have the fastest rate of growth in the packaged food sector . During the projected period, the cochineal extract market is expected to expand significantly in Europe. The Middle East and Africa collectively possess very small market shares for cochineal extract, but it is anticipated that their demand would increase over the course of the forecast period compared to the previous few years.





Key Highlights

The global cochineal extract market size was valued at USD 35.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach an expected value of USD 69.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period (2022–2030).

over the forecast period (2022–2030). Geographically, the global cochineal extracted market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central, and South America and the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Africa.



North America is anticipated to account for a sizeable portion of the global market for cochineal extract .

. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing for cochineal extract.





Some of the prominent players in the market are

Gentle world

DDW The Color House

Chr Hansen Holding A/S

Xian LiSheng-Tech Co. Ltd

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Naturex

Roha Dyechem Pvt. Ltd.

BioconColors

ColorMaker Inc.

Colores Naturales EIRL

Lake Foods





Market Segmentation: Cochineal Extract Market

By Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

By Application

Food Beverages Bakery and Confectionery Beverages Dairy and Frozen Products Meat Products Oil and Fat Fruits and Vegetables Other Food Products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East

Africa





News Media

Peruvian Government to Push Cochineal Extract Production





