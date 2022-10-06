Snow Groomers Market Size is projected to reach USD 468.96 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5%: Straits Research

The global snow groomers market size was valued at USD 372.51 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach an expected value of USD 468.96 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period (2022–2030).

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global snow groomers market is expected to grow due to the commercialization of the sport and the smooth and safe experience of the sport with various types of ski equipment and gear. The infrastructure for snow sports, particularly skiing, is expanding worldwide as customer desire for snow-related activities and tourism activities grows. These beneficial trends in winter sports infrastructure development are projected to expand the scope of snow groomers in the near future.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/snow-groomers-market/request-sample





Growing Number of Resorts to Drive the Snow Groomers Market

The ski industry is highly dependent on the snow season, during which participation seems to be leveling off or maintaining slight growth in traditional territories such as the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, and the United States. However, there is growing interest among citizens of Russia and China. According to holiday provider SkiWeekends, the industry in the United Kingdom is worth close to 3 billion pounds, with more than two-thirds of people who ski between the ages of 43 to 65.

Popular European resorts like Chamonix, St. Moritz, Val Thorens, and Kitzbuhel, among others, have catered to the region's winter sports sector. Overall, the region has around 3,647 ski resorts, with cheap resorts growing increasingly popular in recent years.

The Alpine touring idea will likely boost the European winter sports equipment industry . Alpine touring equipment is designed for both uphill and downhill travel and is more comfortable, efficient, durable, and lightweight. It is also significantly more commonly accessible for rent. On the other hand, the key target categories for AT gear sales are the older consumers who are tired of crowds, lift lines, and packed slopes but still want to be outside in winter.

Skiing and snowboarding technology is constantly evolving, with new inventions and start-ups sprouting regularly. According to Club Meds, one in every five Brits carried an action camera , such as GoPro (23 per cent), or an activity tracker, such as Fitbit (21 per cent), on their ski vacation. More than one-tenth (13%) acknowledged bringing a drone on their next ski or snowboard trip, demonstrating that technology on the slopes has reached the mainstream.

Impact of COVID-19

The vast increase of COVID-19 cases has considerably impacted the sports and tourism industries. Key winter sporting events in 2020 were forced to be postponed due to lockdowns and travel restrictions. However, with the lifting of restrictions and lockdowns in 2021, the market is expected to accelerate. The 2019-20 season's cancellation impact began in March when all Alpine nations began to close ski resorts in reaction to Italy's lockdown.

Austria, France, and Switzerland had closed all ski resorts by mid-March, and the rest of the season's holidays had been canceled. According to the study, 60% of winter sports businesses, including tour operators and equipment dealers, have furloughed personnel. At the same time, 17% of those polled had to make redundancies.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 468.96 million by 2030 CAGR 2.5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Grooming Drags, Model, Application, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Prinoth, Kässbohrer All Terrain Vehicles Inc. (Pisten Bully), Arrowhead Groomer, Snoboss Groomers, Aztec SAS, Leitner Technologies, Logan Machine Company, Ohara Corporation, among others Key Market Opportunities Rising Popularity of Winter Sports to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Snow Groomers Key Market Drivers The Booming Tourist Industry to Increase the Demand for Snow Groomers

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/snow-groomers-market





Regional Analysis

Europe and North America are the two most important markets for snow groomers. The number of ski resorts in Europe easily exceeds 1000. From little town lifts to gigantic interconnecting resorts that must be seen (and skied) to be believed, there is something for everyone. Much of Europe's best skiing can be found in the Alps, which span from the Mediterranean coast of France through Switzerland, northern Italy, Austria, and southern Germany, and into Slovenia.





Key Highlights

The global snow groomers market size was valued at USD 372.51 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach an expected value of USD 468.96 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period (2022–2030).

over the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on grooming drags , the global snow groomers market is categorized as multi-blade drags and single-blade drags. The multi-blade drags segment has acquired more than 70% market share in 2021.

, the global snow groomers market is categorized as multi-blade drags and single-blade drags. The multi-blade drags segment has acquired more than 70% market share in 2021. By application , the market is segmented as alpine ski rope, ski and snowboard parks, snowmobile trails, and cross-country ski trails. The ski and snowboards section has acquired the largest market share of more than 50% in 2021.

, the market is segmented as alpine ski rope, ski and snowboard parks, snowmobile trails, and cross-country ski trails. The ski and snowboards section has acquired the largest market share of more than 50% in 2021. Geographically, the global snow groomers market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe and North America were the two dominant markets in 2021.





List of Key Players

Prinoth

Kässbohrer All Terrain Vehicles Inc. (Pisten Bully)

Arrowhead Groomer

Snoboss Groomers

Aztec SAS

Leiter Technologies

Logan Machine Company

Ohara Corporation





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/snow-groomers-market/request-sample





Global Snow Groomers Market: Segmentation

By Grooming Drags

Multi-blade drags

Single-blade drags

By Application

Alpine ski rope

Ski and snowboard parks

Snowmobile trails

Cross country ski trails

By Model

New Equipment

Used Equipment

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Snow Groomers Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Grooming Drags Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Multi-blade drags

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Single-blade drags

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Application Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Alpine Ski Rope

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Ski and Snowboard Parks

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Snowmobile Trails

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.5 Cross Country Ski Trails

6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Model Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 New Equipment

7.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.3 Used Equipment

7.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8 Regional Overview

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Economic Overview

8.2.2 Market Scenario

8.2.3 U.S.

8.2.4 Canada

8.2.5 Mexico

8.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.3.1 Economic Overview

8.3.2 Market Scenario

8.3.3 Brazil

8.3.4 Argentina

8.3.5 Colombia

8.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Economic Overview

8.4.2 Market Scenario

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 The U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

8.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

8.5.1 Economic Overview

8.5.2 Market Scenario

8.5.3 China

8.5.4 Japan

8.5.5 India

8.5.6 Australia

8.5.7 South Korea

8.5.8 Rest Of APAC

8.6 Middle East

8.6.1 Economic Overview

8.6.2 Market Scenario

8.6.3 South Arabia

8.6.4 The UAE

8.6.5 Qatar

8.6.6 Oman

8.6.7 Turkey

8.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

8.7 Africa

8.7.1 Economic Overview

8.7.2 Market Scenario

8.7.3 Nigeria

8.7.4 South Africa

8.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

9 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

9.1 Competition Dashboard

9.2 Industry Structure

9.3 Prinoth

9.3.1 Business Overview

9.3.2 Financial Performance

9.3.3 Recent Developments

9.3.4 Portfolio

9.4 Kässbohrer All Terrain Vehicles Inc. (Pisten Bully)

9.5 Arrowhead Groomer

9.6 Snoboss Groomers

9.7 Aztec SAS

9.8 Leitner Technologies

9.9 Logan Machine Company

9.10 Ohara Corporation

10 Conclusion & Recommendation

11 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/snow-groomers-market/toc





Market News

In October 2021, Prinoth, a Canadian manufacturer of snow groomers, tracked vehicles, and vegetation management vehicles and equipment, announced the execution of an acquisition agreement to purchase 100% of the capital stock of Jarraff Industries Inc. This privately-owned American company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and commercializing high-quality, specialized right-of-way maintenance, land clearing, and tree care equipment.





News Media

Rising Number of Resorts Globally to Drive the Demand for Snow Groomers





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Air Sports Equipment Market : Information by Product (Container/Harness, Protective Gears), Application (Parachuting, Paragliding, Hang Gliding), and Region — Forecast till 2030

North America Windshield Snow Brush Market : Information by Material (Eva Foam, PVC), Length (Less Than 30 Inch), Sales Chanel (Online Retail, Store-Based Retail) — Forecast till 2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com