Paint Protection Film Market Size is projected to reach USD 498 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%: Straits Research

The global paint protection film market size was valued at USD 290 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to a value of USD 498 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2%. Asia-Pacific accounted for the primary market share during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific accounted for a market share will likely grow to an estimated value of USD 196 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast.

Booming Automotive Sector to Contribute to the Growth of the Market

The global automobile sector is a huge contributor to the growth of the global paint protection film market. The expanding automobile sector, coupled with supportive government policies for safety and carbon emissions, will further increase the footprint of the market. Increasing population and rapid urbanization will play a pivotal factor in increasing vehicular sales across the globe. The procurement of automobiles will become substantially simple with easy to secure car loans with attractive interest rates. Growing investments in manufacturing hubs and advancements in technology related to production will further amp the capacity of the global automotive sector, triggering a substantial boost for the global paint protection film market during the forecast.

Impact of COVID-19:

The global pandemic negatively affected the paint protection film market. Nationwide lockdowns and disruptions in the supply chains led to the shrinking of the market notably. A majority of resources were reallocated towards the healthcare sector as cases began increasing during the initial stages of the pandemic. Paint protection films were deemed non-essential services and suffered a substantial economic backlash. The workforce was shattered, and dominant players in the market operated at a less-than-optimal capacity, decreasing the total volume of the market. As the tenure of the pandemic progresses, the market is expected to slowly pick up the pace and return to pre-pandemic level sales.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 498 Million by 2030 CAGR 6.2% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors KDX Composite Material Co. Ltd., 3M, XPEL Inc., SWM, Inc., Premier Protective Films International, Eastman Chemical Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A Key Market Opportunities Rapid Growth In Advanced Materials Industry Enhances Paint Protection Film Market Key Market Drivers Rising Consumer Awareness

Increasing Demand from the Automotive Sector

Regional Analysis for the Global Paint Protection Film Market:

Asia-Pacific accounted for a market share of 36.32% in 2020, with a value of USD 110 million in 2020. It will likely grow to an estimated value of USD 196 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast. Factors such as the expanding automobile sector coupled with increasing performance demands for marine-based mobility will increase the foothold of the market. The automotive and transportation sector is expected to contribute to the lion’s share, with a value of USD 78 million in 2021, and will likely grow to a value of 136 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.7%.

North America occupied a market share of 26% in 2021, with a value of USD 77 million in 2021. It is expected to grow to an estimated value of USD 126 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.7%. A robust manufacturing hub coupled with an increasing automotive sector in Mexico will boost the market’s growth to an exponential rise. The automotive sector will hold the largest subsegmental share, with a value of USD 55 million in 2021, and will grow to an approximate value of USD 89 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.9%.

Europe had a market value of USD 61 million in 2021 and will grow to an approximate value of USD 89 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast. Rising demand from the automotive sector, increasing defense budgets of emerging economies, and increasing demand from the electronic sector will contribute to the market’s growth. Europe occupied a market value of 20.9% in 2021 and will grow at a steadfast pace.

Central and South America and the Middle East and Africa had a market share of 7.6% and 9%, respectively. Central America had a market value of USD 22 million in 2021 and will grow to a value of USD 36 million in 2030, with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast. Increasing investment in the automotive sector will boost the market’s growth in the region.





Key Highlights

Based on application, the market is segmented into automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, aerospace and defense, and others. Automotive and transportation had an estimated market value of USD 328 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.3%.

was valued at USD 290 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to a value of USD 498 million by 2030, registering a Based on application , the market is segmented into automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, aerospace and defense, and others. Automotive and transportation had an estimated market value of USD 328 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.3%.

Geographically, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central and South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with Asia-Pacific witnessing the largest market share of USD 196 million in 2030 and a CAGR of 7.4%.





Competitive Players in the Global Paint Protection Film Market

KDX Composite Material Co. Ltd

3M

XPEL Inc

SWM, Inc

Premier Protective Films International

Eastman Chemical Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A

Matrix Films

Renolit, and Ziebart International Corporation.





Global Paint Protection Film Market: Segmentation

By Application

Automotive and Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Paint Protection Film Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2030

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Applications Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Automotive and Transportation

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Electrical and Electronics

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Aerospace and Defense

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Regional Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Economic Overview

6.2.2 Market Scenario

6.2.3 U.S.

6.2.4 Canada

6.2.5 Mexico

6.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

6.3.1 Economic Overview

6.3.2 Market Scenario

6.3.3 Brazil

6.3.4 Argentina

6.3.5 Colombia

6.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Economic Overview

6.4.2 Market Scenario

6.4.3 Germany

6.4.4 France

6.4.5 The U.K.

6.4.6 Italy

6.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

6.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

6.5.1 Economic Overview

6.5.2 Market Scenario

6.5.3 China

6.5.4 Japan

6.5.5 India

6.5.6 Australia

6.5.7 South Korea

6.5.8 Rest Of APAC

6.6 Middle East

6.6.1 Economic Overview

6.6.2 Market Scenario

6.6.3 South Arabia

6.6.4 The UAE

6.6.5 Qatar

6.6.6 Oman

6.6.7 Turkey

6.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

6.7 Africa

6.7.1 Economic Overview

6.7.2 Market Scenario

6.7.3 Nigeria

6.7.4 South Africa

6.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

7 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

7.1 Competition Dashboard

7.2 Industry Structure

7.3 KDX Composite Material Co. Ltd.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Performance

7.3.3 Recent Developments

7.3.4 Portfolio

7.4 3M

7.5 XPEL Inc.

7.6 SWM, Inc.

7.7 Premier Protective Films International

7.8 Eastman Chemical Company

7.9 Avery Dennison Corporation

7.10 Saint-Gobain S.A.

7.11 Matrix Films

7.12 Renolit

7.13 Ziebart International Corporation

8 Conclusion & Recommendation

9 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News

In May 2021 , XPEL Inc. announced the acquisition of PermaPlate film, a distributor and installing service provider for window films for the US.

, XPEL Inc. announced the acquisition of PermaPlate film, a distributor and installing service provider for window films for the US. In May 2021 , Easy Performance Films announced the LLumar paint protection film, the preferred paint solution for the National Corvette Museum.

, Easy Performance Films announced the LLumar paint protection film, the preferred paint solution for the National Corvette Museum. In April 2021 , Eastman Performance Films announced launching their new car protection technology under the brand name “LLumar Valor” for performing against extreme elements for luxurious cars.

, Eastman Performance Films announced launching their new car protection technology under the brand name “LLumar Valor” for performing against extreme elements for luxurious cars. In August 2020 , Avery Dennison Solutions announced two new PPF lines – The Supreme Defense and Neo. The launch of these products will have a self-healing top coat and provide longer durability.

, Avery Dennison Solutions announced two new PPF lines – The Supreme Defense and Neo. The launch of these products will have a self-healing top coat and provide longer durability. In January 2020 , XPEL Inc. announced purchasing Protex Centre in Canada to provide a wholesale solution for a significant portion of the Montreal region.

, XPEL Inc. announced purchasing Protex Centre in Canada to provide a wholesale solution for a significant portion of the Montreal region. In January 2020 , Eastman Chemical Company announced extending their capacity at their manufacturing plant in Dresden, Germany, to support the company’s new laminating and coating lines.

, Eastman Chemical Company announced extending their capacity at their manufacturing plant in Dresden, Germany, to support the company’s new laminating and coating lines. In March 2019, XPEL launched the XPEL FUSION PLUS ceramic coating, providing a fortified layer for vehicle production. This will increase additional revenue opportunities for the installer network across the global scale.

XPEL launched the XPEL FUSION PLUS ceramic coating, providing a fortified layer for vehicle production. This will increase additional revenue opportunities for the installer network across the global scale. In January 2019 , Eastman announced investing in 3D scanning technology for protecting film patterns. This enhancement will provide the process of pattern development of paint protection films.

, Eastman announced investing in 3D scanning technology for protecting film patterns. This enhancement will provide the process of pattern development of paint protection films. In November 2019, XPEL announced introducing the ULTIMATE PLUS 7 and ULTIMATE PLUS 10 films under their interior protection solution unit. These products will enhance the company’s position in the market.





News Media

Increasing Consumer Awareness to Augment Paint Protection Film Market Growth





