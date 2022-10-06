Notice of Public Comment Relating to CDBG-CV Funds

The State of Nebraska will hold a public comment period and host a public hearing to discuss a substantial amendment to its 2019 Annual Action Plan. The amendment being proposed relates to funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act; specifically, the funding falls under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV) program.

This amendment will be available electronically for public comment from October 11, 2022, through October 20, 2022 (see below for how to submit a public comment).

HUD has allocated $14,130,912 for CDBG-CV under the CARES Act. The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is responsible for administering CDBG-CV funds on behalf of the State. This allocation was split into three method-of-distribution categories: Coronavirus Related Emergency Payments; Economic Development; and Emergent Threat. The purpose of the amendment under discussion is to reallocate a portion of funding from the original method-of-distribution category of Coronavirus Related Emergency Payments to Economic Development and Emergent Threat categories. Refer to the draft 2019 Annual Action Plan Substantial Amendment – Proposed October 2022 to review this information; this document can be found at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/reports.

The State will host a public hearing to discuss this amendment on October 13, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. CST/8:30 a.m. MST.

Website Streaming:

Register at https://sonvideo.webex.com/sonvideo/j.php?RGID=r3d59c3e46673a56f44314b39b584dba8

In-Person:

Fallbrook State Office Building

Ogallala Aquifer Conference Room, 2nd Floor

245 Fallbrook Blvd Lincoln, NE 68521

Public comments regarding the proposed amendments must be received by DED no later than October 20, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. CST/5:00 p.m. MST. Mail written comments to: Nebraska Department of Economic Development, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, NE 68509-4666. Or email comments to ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov with the subject line “2019 AAP Substantial Amendment.”

Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials, should contact Rebecca Schademann at 402-471-3172 or ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov.

Los individuos que no hablan inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitor ayuda y servicios necesarios para contactar el Departamento de Desarrollo Economico, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4666, o ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov.