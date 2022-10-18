7 Key Practices of Text Messaging Marketing from SMS Leader TrueDialog
Communicating with customers has never been easier as text messaging marketing allows businesses to reach a larger audience with customized messages.
Every business should consider text message marketing to communicate with target audiences and grow their business. This is especially important given a 98% open rate compared to emails at 20%.”AUSTIN , TX, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Communicating with customers has never been easier as text messaging / text alerts marketing allows businesses to reach a larger audience and communicate with customized messages through SMS and short codes. This is especially important given a 98% open rate compared to emails at 20%. TrueDialog, an SMS leader, offers seven tips to help businesses effectively use text messaging marketing to build their business.
— Ken Narita, Chief Marketing Officer, TrueDialog
7 Best Practices of Text Messaging Marketing
• Be concise. Texting isn’t emailing. Only short, basic and clear texts should be sent to opted-in customer contacts.
• Focus on adding value. Above all, ensure that whatever you convey through text message marketing is appropriate, relevant and provides value.
• Send texts at appropriate business hours. Don’t bombard customers with notifications at inconvenient hours.
• Make texts unique. Customer segmentation is the best approach to customize your texts.
• Provide a way to unsubscribe. As some customers may choose to withdraw from text promotions, it’s important to offer them a way to opt out.
• Be consistent. Set up a cadence of texting without spamming ones contacts.
• Sending too many texts isn’t good. Delivering too many texts is one of the most common blunders.
• Add fun elements. Try entertaining and engaging contacts. Sales, limited-time deals or witty coupon codes with humorous phrases and puns work great.
What to look for in a SMS Messaging Platform
When looking for an easy-to-use SMS marketing platform, look for one that offers mass and one-to-one texting capabilities, fast implementation and easy administrator controls. It should offer enterprise-level features at a low cost with high deliverability rates. Ultimately, the platform should make it easy for businesses to simply create and send test messages to customers.
Get started with Text Message Marketing
To get started growing your business with effective customer communications, reach out to TrueDialog, which is committed to assisting businesses in starting, running and developing effective business texting capabilities. TrueDialog has a native integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce.com. Integrations with Marketo, Eloqua and other CRMs are also available making sending messages as easy as sending an email.
To see how easy it is to text with your customers and boost your business, TrueDialog offers a free trial.
About TrueDialog
Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrueDialog is the premier messaging platform that creates better customer connections. From 1:1 SMS communications, to mass text messages, or multi-user, team-based customer support, TrueDialog enables all these solutions at scale. TrueDialog is API-centric, with native SFDC and MS Dynamics implementations. And with 99.9% uptime and direct carrier connections, TrueDialog gives businesses the reliability they need and enables them to cut costs.
# # #
Phillip Sontag
TrueDialog
phillip@bleucooper.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn