Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Shift Atwells Avenue On-Ramp to New Northbound Providence Viaduct Bridge on October 6

Starting tonight, Thursday night, October 6, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will shift traffic using the Atwells Avenue on-ramp to I-95 North onto the new I-95 Northbound Providence Viaduct Bridge. This is the last in a series of shifts to transition traffic to the new bridge between the Downtown Providence and State Offices/Route 146 exits in Providence.

Just as it did on the old bridge, traffic using the Atwells Avenue on-ramp will have a dedicated lane onto the bridge. Drivers are urged to drive slowly on the ramp, which includes a new curve that connects it to the new bridge.

RIDOT scheduled these traffic changes at this time of the year prior to the winter plowing season. This will avoid the frequent maintenance associated with the old bridge during winter storms and Rhode Island's freeze-thaw cycles during the winter months which often led to potholes.

With the final shift of traffic onto the new bridge, RIDOT will next demolish the old I-95 North Viaduct and construct new bridge structure that will address today's chronic congestion issues associated with the tight weaves and merges of traffic from vehicles entering the highway from the Route 6/10 Connector. Those improvements will be opened to drivers by early 2024. The entire project will be complete in fall 2025. More project information is available at www.ridot.net/ProvidenceViaduct [r20.rs6.net].

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Providence Viaduct Northbound project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.