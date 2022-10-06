Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,330 in the last 365 days.

Paxton’s Cold Case and Miss­ing Per­sons Unit Hosts Sem­i­nar Sup­port­ing Law Enforce­ment Agen­cies in Solv­ing Cases

The Texas Attorney General’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit is hosting a free seminar for law enforcement agencies across the state titled “Investigating Cold Cases in 2022: DNA, Genealogy, Cell Phone Location Analytics, and Other Resources” on October 5 and 6. 

The program is designed to help law enforcement agencies to utilize every resource at their disposal to bring long-awaited justice to Texas families who have suffered unspeakable tragedies at the hands of violent criminals.  

The free seminar will bring together leading experts from around the country in the fields of forensic investigative genetic genealogy, DNA testing, government and private human identification database searches, digital technology, and other resources for working unsolved homicide and missing persons cases. The seminar is expected to have over 170 attendees representing agencies from around the state.  

The presentations will provide a wealth of information to homicide investigators, prosecutors, crime scene specialists, DNA technical leaders, lab analysts, and support staff of all experience levels. The speakers will cover new technology and trends in forensic science and provide a basic review of investigative tools and resources that are readily available to law enforcement agencies, as well as blueprints for implementing them. 

Established in 2021 by Attorney General Paxton, the Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit supports law enforcement agencies across the state by providing resources including funding for forensic testing, investigatory assistance, free statewide trainings such as the one being hosted this week, and the creation of a Retired Homicide Investigators Task Force for cold case reviews.  

To learn more about the seminar, click here. To learn more about the Texas Attorney General’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit, visit: https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/divisions/criminal-justice/cold-case-and-missing-persons-unit

You just read:

Paxton’s Cold Case and Miss­ing Per­sons Unit Hosts Sem­i­nar Sup­port­ing Law Enforce­ment Agen­cies in Solv­ing Cases

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.