TV Channel Developers is Launching the Charity Choices TV Channel on the Roku Platform
Charity Choices TV Channel's goal is to provides viewers with more insight into causes that may resonate with their individual charitable beliefs.
The goal of the Charity Choices TV Channel is to provide viewers with more insight into causes that may resonate with their individual charitable beliefs. These charities that will be featured on the Charity Choices TV Channel are focused on a community basis, even though some may be organized on a national basis, to provide direct valuable assistance to those in need – locally.

Funding for smaller community-based charities presents an obstacle for many charities, for a variety of reasons including the fact that the contributor pool is usually much smaller than for major city or national charities. While the larger charities are also in a position to market their charities via television, most community-based charities do not have the resources to do this on a regular basis, or at all.
— Angus MacGregor
Funding for smaller community-based charities presents an obstacle for many charities, for a variety of reasons including the fact that the contributor pool is usually much smaller than for major city or national charities. While the larger charities are also in a position to market their charities via television, most community-based charities do not have the resources to do this on a regular basis, or at all.
Ideal for 501(c)(3) Non-Profits seeking donations, TV Channel Developers can provide a direct onscreen link from your approved informational video to your donations page on your website so that viewers can support you with their gift right then and there.
Community-based charities could be focused on Wildlife Conservation, Pet and Animal Welfare, Animal Rights, Zoos and Aquariums, Environmental Conservation & Protection, Botanical Gardens, Parks and Nature Centers; Medical Patient and Family Support; Scholarships, and Financial Support for Teachers, Students, and Parents, Special Education, Early Childhood, Youth and Adult Education Programs; Children's and Family Services, Youth Development; Shelter, Homeless and Crisis Services; Food Banks, Food Pantries, and Food Distribution; Libraries, Historical Societies, Museums, Performing Arts, Public Broadcasting and Media, and more.
TV Channel Developers is accepting informational videos from bona fide charities that wish to be included on the Charity Choices TV Channel. Initial submissions will be limited to one approved informational video each, from the first nine hundred charities. All submitted informational videos are stored in TV Channel Developers' high-speed video feed, we do not accept links to videos. Further details, as well as informational video-specific requirements, will be available upon request by contacting us at our website – TVChannelDevelopers.com anytime. A preview of Charity Choices can be found in the Roku channel store now.
Angus MacGregor
TV Channel Developers
+1 603-319-4492
TVChannelDevelopers@gmail.com